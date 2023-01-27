Read full article on original website
Former undersheriff takes over as director of Humane Society of Cowlitz County
Longview - The Humane Society of Cowlitz County is heading into its 50th anniversary year with a new executive director. Darren Ullmann joined the humane society as its new director on Monday. Ullmann had recently retired after working for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years, where he was named undersheriff in 2019.
County homelessness outreach event returns at full strength
Local efforts to document and manage homelessness in Clark County saw its big day of action on Thursday, Jan. 26, as Project Homeless Connect and the annual Point in Time Count took place to support those in need. At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, dozens of agencies and groups...
Auditor McGuirk's January 2023 newsletter
I’ve been reflecting back not just on 2022 but also on the past four years. This month, I was sworn in for my second term. It’s with that spirit of hope and a desire for continuous improvement that I embark on this second term, and I am honored and humble to do so for all of the people of Multnomah County. I’m reminded that all people and all communities deserve a local government that advances racial equity and leads to a flourishing for all. For there to be justice and equity, I am committed to speaking truth to power by re-centering under resourced groups to ensure local government accountability and transparency. I am grateful for every community member relationship and employee conversation. As we turn the page to a new year, I hope you will take a moment to reflect with me on the 2022 accomplishments by reading our annual report.
Readers respond: Add this question to homelessness survey
Outreach workers are currently canvassing the metro area in an attempt to quantify the magnitude of the homelessness crisis affecting our city (“Portland-area homeless count starts this week,” Jan. 24). One key question that never seems to part of the agenda, but needs to be asked relates to how long a homeless individual has resided in Portland. Are we dealing predominantly with a population of our own local unfortunate citizens? Or, as anecdotal evidence suggests, with our lax rules towards homeless camping, drug use and crime, have we become a sanctuary where homeless from across the country are flocking? If the data were to suggest the latter, maybe it would a wake-up call to our local politicians that our permissive attitude towards these issues has consequences and needs to change.
MultCo DA launches STEP Court for some Measure 11 crimes
The Strategic Treatment and Engagement Program -- STEP -- combines treatment for drugs and mental health for offenders facing Measure 11 crimes.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
Former City Council Candidate Vadim Mozyrsky Mulls a Run for Multnomah County District Attorney
Administrative law judge and former Portland City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky tells WW he is mulling a run for Multnomah County district attorney in 2024. Mozyrsky came in third place in the 2022 May primary election for City Council Position 2, failing to make the general election with now-City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez and former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
Recovery center says Oregon’s controversial Measure 110 is step in right direction
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A recovery center in Gresham is soon expanding its services to offer those seeking help a warm bed for the night and it’s thanks to Measure 110 funds. Club Hope is a recovery drop-in center during the day that offers free services for all stages of recovery. With Measure 110 funds, it will soon open 26 low-barrier beds.
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
SE Portland homeowners clash over helping homeless
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some neighbors in Southeast Portland are at odds over one man’s attempt to help those experiencing homelessness in and around his property. Just south of SE 157th Avenue and Stark Street some neighbors say their street is becoming unlivable because of the activities of one homeowner.
Portland Crime Victims Have a New Alternative to Prosecution: Restorative Justice. Here’s How It Works.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office launched two new programs last year to divert people accused of violent offenses from prison time. The first was profiled in this week’s paper: a treatment court for Measure 11 offenders. The second is called Restorative Roots. It’s a partnership among prosecutors,...
West Linn mayor talks police reform, possible Interstate 205 tolling
West Linn's Rory Bialostosky made history as the youngest-ever mayor in one of Oregon's most affluent cities -- hoping to restore trust in its police department and mitigate fallout from proposed tolling in the city.
Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff after a long career in the Portland Police Bureau, died last month. He was 78. Noelle, who lived in Bend with his wife, Rosie Sizer, the former Portland police chief, died Dec. 21 from an infection, according to his obituary.
Catholic Charities, Providence join forces to build homeless housing in Newberg
Sited adjacent to Providence Newberg Medical Center; construction on the 50-unit complex set to begin in 2024
Police Chiefs and Sheriff Issue a Statement to the Residents of Marion County Regarding the Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee
We, as a law enforcement community in Marion County, find the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols to be unconscionable. Collectively, we commend Memphis Police Chief Davis for acting quickly to hold those involved accountable. We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of...
Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project
After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
County chair declares state of emergency, four severe weather shelters opening Jan. 28
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson declared a state of emergency that will take effect at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in preparation for life-threatening cold weather forecast to arrive in Multnomah County Jan. 28 and expected to last into early next week. Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan....
