Multnomah County, OR

County homelessness outreach event returns at full strength

Local efforts to document and manage homelessness in Clark County saw its big day of action on Thursday, Jan. 26, as Project Homeless Connect and the annual Point in Time Count took place to support those in need. At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, dozens of agencies and groups...
Auditor McGuirk's January 2023 newsletter

I’ve been reflecting back not just on 2022 but also on the past four years. This month, I was sworn in for my second term. It’s with that spirit of hope and a desire for continuous improvement that I embark on this second term, and I am honored and humble to do so for all of the people of Multnomah County. I’m reminded that all people and all communities deserve a local government that advances racial equity and leads to a flourishing for all. For there to be justice and equity, I am committed to speaking truth to power by re-centering under resourced groups to ensure local government accountability and transparency. I am grateful for every community member relationship and employee conversation. As we turn the page to a new year, I hope you will take a moment to reflect with me on the 2022 accomplishments by reading our annual report.
Readers respond: Add this question to homelessness survey

Outreach workers are currently canvassing the metro area in an attempt to quantify the magnitude of the homelessness crisis affecting our city (“Portland-area homeless count starts this week,” Jan. 24). One key question that never seems to part of the agenda, but needs to be asked relates to how long a homeless individual has resided in Portland. Are we dealing predominantly with a population of our own local unfortunate citizens? Or, as anecdotal evidence suggests, with our lax rules towards homeless camping, drug use and crime, have we become a sanctuary where homeless from across the country are flocking? If the data were to suggest the latter, maybe it would a wake-up call to our local politicians that our permissive attitude towards these issues has consequences and needs to change.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
Former City Council Candidate Vadim Mozyrsky Mulls a Run for Multnomah County District Attorney

Administrative law judge and former Portland City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky tells WW he is mulling a run for Multnomah County district attorney in 2024. Mozyrsky came in third place in the 2022 May primary election for City Council Position 2, failing to make the general election with now-City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez and former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster

Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
SE Portland homeowners clash over helping homeless

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some neighbors in Southeast Portland are at odds over one man’s attempt to help those experiencing homelessness in and around his property. Just south of SE 157th Avenue and Stark Street some neighbors say their street is becoming unlivable because of the activities of one homeowner.
Water Bureau Slams the Brakes on Willamette River Crossing Project

After more than 12 years of planning and preparation and the expenditure of $38 million, the Portland Water Bureau today abruptly halted work on the planned construction of a new water pipeline under the Willamette River. With the Willamette River Crossing project (WRX), the Water Bureau planned to lay a...
FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
