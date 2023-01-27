I’ve been reflecting back not just on 2022 but also on the past four years. This month, I was sworn in for my second term. It’s with that spirit of hope and a desire for continuous improvement that I embark on this second term, and I am honored and humble to do so for all of the people of Multnomah County. I’m reminded that all people and all communities deserve a local government that advances racial equity and leads to a flourishing for all. For there to be justice and equity, I am committed to speaking truth to power by re-centering under resourced groups to ensure local government accountability and transparency. I am grateful for every community member relationship and employee conversation. As we turn the page to a new year, I hope you will take a moment to reflect with me on the 2022 accomplishments by reading our annual report.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO