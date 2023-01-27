Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Share Your Wi-Fi Password on an Android Phone: 2 Easy Ways
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Often you may want to share your home Wi-Fi password with a guest, and it happens that you don't always remember the password. While you may get it right after multiple attempts, there are easier ways to share your lengthy Wi-Fi password on an Android phone.
makeuseof.com
Is It Safe to Disable Android System Intelligence?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Disabling certain Android services can be a bit nerve-racking. It's uncomfortable when you don't know what to expect after tapping the disable button. But what about...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the OneDrive "Cloud Operation Was Unsuccessful" Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage app included with Windows, and many users save their files to the cloud with it. However, some users have had issues accessing shared OneDrive files because of error 0x80070185. When users try to copy or download shared OneDrive files, they see this message: “Error 0x80070185: The cloud operation was unsuccessful.”
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Network Adapter Error Code 31 on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you encountering an error message on Windows that reads "network adapter error code 31: this device is not working properly"? This error often occurs due to a corrupted or incorrect version of the network adapter driver installed on your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Wirelessly Connect a PS3 DualShock Controller to Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your PS3 is probably gathering dust by now, so why not put it to good use... or, at least, its controllers? Use them on your PC and give them a new life.
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Blurry Screen Issues on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows supports up to 128 million pixels of desktop resolution. So, theoretically, you can use multiple high-resolution displays and still not encounter any issues. But many users report blurry screen issues on Windows 11. The problem ruins their overall visual experience because the screen elements appear distorted.
makeuseof.com
How to Update Your AMD Radeon Graphics Drivers on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AMD is one of the leading chipset and graphic card manufacturers; AMD Radeon graphics are popular due to their incredible performance and reliability. A feat made possible with the help of robust software drivers that seamlessly integrate the AMD hardware with different gaming and other applications on your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Videos on a Steam Deck
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Steam Deck is a great gaming device, but it’s also a full-fledged personal computer. For many of us, it may be the most powerful PC in our house. With a powerful APU meant for pushing intense graphics, the machine is also capable of rendering video at speeds that can best what many of us experience on devices with Intel-integrated graphics.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Home Assistant as a Network Video Recorder
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you have wireless IP cameras installed on your premises, or you plan to deploy Wi-Fi cameras to avoid the wiring hassle, you can go for a Network Video Recorder or NVR. Except NVRs, especially wireless ones, come with a hefty price tag.
makeuseof.com
The Best Keyboard Keycaps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Keyboard keycaps have a tendency to wear over time. In some cases, it's even possible to lose keycaps if you have removed them from your keyboard to clean them.
makeuseof.com
Honor Set to Launch TWO New Handsets at MWC '23
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. MWC 23 is just around the corner and smartphone brands are working hard on launch events for their latest handsets. One such brand is Honor, bringing with it a raft of stunning handsets ready to drop at the Barcelona event.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Type Special Characters on a Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you bought your MacBook in the United States, it almost certainly came with the standard English keyboard layout. While your keyboard will work effectively for English text, you'll need other solutions if you want to type foreign characters like ł, é, and æ in your documents.
makeuseof.com
The Quick Guide to Using Polygon Bridge
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the rapid growth of blockchain projects, ensuring network compatibility has become a top priority for developers. One solution to this problem is cross-chain bridging. The...
makeuseof.com
3 Pros and Cons of Using an Arduino Clone in Your Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Arduino is an open-source hardware and software development platform that provides you with the tools needed to make your electronics projects. This includes a line of microcontroller boards designed to control other electronic components in these projects.
makeuseof.com
What Is Hardware Hacking and Should You Be Worried?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Software is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear that someone, a company, or some other entity was hacked. This is understandable since software is the “brain” or consciousness of modern devices. So, controlling software gives an attacker the power to lock out a user, steal data, or cause havoc. Getting to software is also easier, as an attacker doesn't have to be near their target. But software updates can thwart a hacker, and companies have become adept at preempting attacks and closing vulnerabilities. It’s cheaper, too, to secure software.
makeuseof.com
Apple's New Data Protection, Contact Key Verification, and Security Key Features Explained
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple devices have featured end-to-end encryption by default for years, using your passcode as the key. This encryption means that unauthorized access or theft of your devices can't lead to data or identity theft.
makeuseof.com
How to Reboot Your Router the Correct Way
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you ever been in the middle of a time-sensitive project that requires the internet, and you lose connection out of the blue? It’s such a disappointing experience, especially if you don’t have any backup.
Comments / 0