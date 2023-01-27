Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversNebraska State
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
Related
WOWT
41-year-old woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities consider the cold weather one factor in a woman’s death. Omaha Police say they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 41-year-old woman dead outside the Southside Terrace Apartments in south Omaha. Investigators don’t suspect foul play. We’re told alcohol use...
KETV.com
Omaha police officers shoot, kill gunman at Target in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers shot and killed a suspected active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Around 12 p.m., officers responded to the Target near 178th Street and West Center Road and worked to clear the store, Omaha police said. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the...
1011now.com
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man in Lincoln
A bill introduced in the unicameral aims to give parents more control over their child’s education. Omaha Police Chief: "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead."
1011now.com
LFR: LPD rescues resident from roof of house on fire near 30th & D
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting Lincoln Police for saving the residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil says firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he says LPD has gotten one individual off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.
1011now.com
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
KETV.com
Staff member transported to hospital after allegedly being stabbed by student
OMAHA, Neb. — A staff member was allegedly stabbed by a student at a school in Omaha, according to authorities. Around 11 a.m., Omaha police responded to a stabbing at Secondary Success Program, a middle school alternative program located near North 30th and Spaulding streets, authorities said. In a...
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
Officials conduct ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after vehicle stolen from Onawa store
Officials say they deployed deflation spikes after a vehicle was stolen from a store in Onawa, Iowa.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
1011now.com
UPDATE: LFR says one dog found dead inside home that caught fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says one dog has died and there’s $250,000 in damage to a home in the central part of the city after a fire. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure near 29th and Vine Streets.
1011now.com
Crews find dog inside central Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says crews found a dog inside a home in the central part of the city following a fire. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure near 29th and Vine Streets.
KETV.com
Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
1011now.com
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at an Omaha business Saturday. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 4:48 p.m. officers responded to the Camelot Cleaners on Pacific Street after a robbery. An employee told police a man wearing a black hoodie, camo...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man for domestic assault
Fremont police responded at 1:53 Friday afternoon to the 1000 block of Ohio Street in reference to a physical disturbance. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Justin D. Anthony, 36, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to blaze west of Eagle; house a total loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. Several volunteer fire departments spent more than seven hours at the scene of a large fire at a property, near 176th and Highway 34, in eastern Lancaster County.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman faces multiple charges
A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident that occurred on Sunday night. Police were called to the 200 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The investigation determined that a physical disturbance had taken place. Margarita Ramirez, 30, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree...
1011now.com
Woman loses more than $50,000 in internet pop-up scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman fell victim to an internet pop-up scam where she lost more than $50,000. According to LPD, last week a 66-year-old man called police to report a fraud. Police said the man explained that his 85-year-old mother fell for an...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Comments / 0