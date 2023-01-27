LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting Lincoln Police for saving the residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil says firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he says LPD has gotten one individual off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.

