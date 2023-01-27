Read full article on original website
32 rescued cats looking for homes in Massachusetts
More than two dozen cats rescued from Darlington, South Carolina, are looking for their forever homes.
rock929rocks.com
Adopt a Dog Named After a Legendary Boston Music Venue
People give their pets lots of interesting names. But this dog named after a legendary Boston music venue is one of the best yet. Yesterday, MSCPA-Angell’s Facebook page featured a new dog to adopt:. The post reads:. “Introducing TT the Bear! This 3 year old hound came up from...
NEADS World Class Service Dogs seeks puppy raisers in Worcester County
The Princeton-based nonprofit NEADS World Class Service Dogs is looking for volunteer full-time “puppy raisers” who live in Worcester County, the group announced. NEADS said in a news release that its services “change lives every day,” but the group can’t do it without proper training, and therefore has ramped up its full-time puppy raiser program to meet the “ever-growing demand” for service dogs.
WCVB
Coyotes more likely to attack larger dogs during mating season, Massachusetts experts warn
NAHANT, Mass. — Wildlife experts in Massachusetts are warning pet owners to be extra vigilant with coyote mating season underway. Coyotes will prey on cats and smaller dogs year-round, but experts say they are more likely to attack larger dogs during mating season. "They're territorial and in the mating...
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
actionnews5.com
Student stabs 3 classmates on playground, police say
BOSTON (WCVB) - Police in Boston say an arrest was made after three students were stabbed by a fellow student at a park next to their school. Shortly after school let out, a fight erupted around 2:30 p.m. Monday, just steps from TechBoston Academy in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. The violent altercation took place at a basketball court in Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to the school.
WBUR
State freezes admissions at Leominster nursing home after COVID outbreak and 2 deaths
A state public health team has been helping to control a COVID-19 outbreak at a Leominster nursing home where two residents have died. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a total of 83 people tested positive in the outbreak, including 50 residents at Life Care Center of Leominster and 33 staff members. Admissions to Life Care Center of Leominster have been frozen because of the outbreak.
nbcboston.com
Plympton Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old
Police in Plympton, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old. Caleb O'Brien was last seen at his home in Plympton, but police did not say when that was. They first announced his disappearance Friday. O'Brien has ties to Kingston, Halifax and Hanson, police said. He is...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
‘Shot dead for no reason’: Grandmother of 13-year-old shot and killed questions motive
Loved ones said Lawrence was passionate about playing basketball and brought a smile wherever he went.
Check Out This Strange Encounter With a New Bedford Squirrel
I've witnessed some strange things living in New Bedford, but this one might take the cake. I take my dog Bella out for a walk around the West End of New Beige every day. We enjoy strolling through the cemetery where there's no vehicle traffic and rarely anyone else around. It's a peaceful walk, for the most part, until my dog spots a squirrel. Then, chaos ensues.
Rats are prompting some parents to keep their kids out of a South Shore elementary school
“Having rats in the cafeteria is a big one to really kind of rein in and get under control." What school officials have described as a “small” rat infestation at a Plymouth elementary school has some parents keeping their children home as the issue is addressed. “Having rats...
WCVB
Four of 20 most expensive US counties for infant care are in Massachusetts, DOL data shows
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New data from the U.S. Department of Labor won't come as a surprise to parents of young children in Massachusetts: It reveals that child care prices here are among the highest in the nation. The median cost for infant center care in both Middlesex and Norfolk...
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
Wellesley Police looking for owners of dog found earlier this week
WELLESLEY, Mass — Wellesley Police are looking for the owners of a dog that was found wandering unattended at the corner of Kipling and Emerson Rd. The super friendly female Pitbull was found earlier this week and needs your help finding her family, Wellesley Police said in a tweet.
iheart.com
Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
iheart.com
One TikToker Hides Tiny Felt Animals Around Boston To Help Spread Joy
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One Boston TikToker is spreading joy around the city one felt narwhal at a time. Karen Tran, who goes by tinyfeltedjoy on TikTok, uses her creative abilities to try and bring happiness to strangers around Boston. "I hide little felted animals all around Boston for...
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
