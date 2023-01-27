ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball snaps 2-game losing streak in 101-78 win over TCU

No. 20 Oklahoma (17-4, 7-3 Big 12) defeated TCU (6-15, 0-10) 101-78 in Norman on Tuesday. Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists. Senior guard Taylor Robertson, the NCAA’s new 3-point leader, followed her historic weekend with an 18-point performance with four 3-pointers.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU gymnastics scores highest team total in nation to defeat Denver on road

No. 1 Oklahoma (6-0, 1-0) defeated No. 9 Denver (2-3) 198.425-197.350 in Denver Sunday. OU dominated as it scored the highest current team total in the nation, as well as the fifth-highest score in program history. Senior Ragan Smith also notched OU’s first perfect 10 of the season and fifth-year Olivia Trautman made her return to competition.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU to close Norman campus Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday

The OU-Norman campus is transitioning to online classes and remote work beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday and will continue through Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning at 11:13 a.m. Monday for parts of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, to last through...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU-Norman campus to remain closed Wednesday, continue virtual instruction

The OU-Norman campus will remain closed Wednesday and continue online classes and remote work, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Cleveland County to last through Thursday at 6 a.m. A mix of sleet and freezing rain is possible in the county after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

New Starbucks location under construction, 9th in Norman

A new Starbucks location is coming to Norman on the corner of Lindsey Street and South Berry Road as the latest addition to the West Lindsey area. The new location is joining eight already established Starbucks in Norman, including the Starbucks inside University North Park’s Super Target and in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The Starbucks is being built on a lot previously occupied by an abandoned gas station. Norman city manager Darrel Pyle wrote in an email to OU Daily that the city worked with the architects to ensure the driveway approaches Lindsey and Berry to effectively accommodate the new location.
NORMAN, OK

