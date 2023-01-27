Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
Oklahoma Daily
Big 12 announces 2023 conference schedule, OU football contests against Cincinnati, UCF, BYU
The Big 12 released its football schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday. Oklahoma opens conference play against newly added Cincinnati on Sept. 23 on the road. The Sooners also play UCF on Oct. 21 at home and battle BYU for the first time on the road on Nov. 18. OU does not play Houston, who was also added to the conference, in 2023.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball's Bijan Cortes finding rhythm in 2nd season with Sooners ahead of matchup against Oklahoma State
Bijan Cortes has found a larger role, averaging 17.3 minutes per game in his second season after averaging 11.5 minutes per game as a freshman. The sophomore guard is averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and shooting 46.4% from the field and 45% from 3-point range.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball snaps 2-game losing streak in 101-78 win over TCU
No. 20 Oklahoma (17-4, 7-3 Big 12) defeated TCU (6-15, 0-10) 101-78 in Norman on Tuesday. Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting. She also grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists. Senior guard Taylor Robertson, the NCAA’s new 3-point leader, followed her historic weekend with an 18-point performance with four 3-pointers.
Oklahoma Daily
OU gymnastics scores highest team total in nation to defeat Denver on road
No. 1 Oklahoma (6-0, 1-0) defeated No. 9 Denver (2-3) 198.425-197.350 in Denver Sunday. OU dominated as it scored the highest current team total in the nation, as well as the fifth-highest score in program history. Senior Ragan Smith also notched OU’s first perfect 10 of the season and fifth-year Olivia Trautman made her return to competition.
Oklahoma Daily
OU to close Norman campus Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday
The OU-Norman campus is transitioning to online classes and remote work beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday and will continue through Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning at 11:13 a.m. Monday for parts of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, to last through...
Oklahoma Daily
OU-Norman campus to remain closed Wednesday, continue virtual instruction
The OU-Norman campus will remain closed Wednesday and continue online classes and remote work, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Cleveland County to last through Thursday at 6 a.m. A mix of sleet and freezing rain is possible in the county after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Oklahoma Daily
New Starbucks location under construction, 9th in Norman
A new Starbucks location is coming to Norman on the corner of Lindsey Street and South Berry Road as the latest addition to the West Lindsey area. The new location is joining eight already established Starbucks in Norman, including the Starbucks inside University North Park’s Super Target and in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. The Starbucks is being built on a lot previously occupied by an abandoned gas station. Norman city manager Darrel Pyle wrote in an email to OU Daily that the city worked with the architects to ensure the driveway approaches Lindsey and Berry to effectively accommodate the new location.
Comments / 0