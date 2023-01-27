Read full article on original website
Related
A Crazy Thing Happened That Led Me to Call the Police at My Maine Apartment
Okay, just hear me out. I have never called the police before unless you count the time that I accidently called them when I was a kid (the dial-out was 91, and I thought I needed another 1 before pressing the rest of the phone number). So, the other night...
Do You Live in One of the Coldest Cities in New England?
Yes, when it's summer we all enjoy a nice sunny warm day in New England, but we also know that the weather can change fast here. It's to the point where New Englanders usually keep a sweat jacket or something to throw on in their car at all times. During...
Anna Kendrick Answers Questions About Maine While Eating Super Hot Wings
Actress Anna Kendrick made a guest appearance this week on the YouTube series Hot Ones and answered a few questions about her home state of Maine while eating progressively hotter hot wings. Hot Ones is co-created and hosted by Sean Evans, who interviews celebrities as they would on any talk...
Bone-Chilling, Snot-Freezing Temps Punching Maine This Week
Hope you didn't put away your wool. Forecasters are saying that we are gonna get a burst of arctic air (thanks Canada) that will remind you of just how cold Maine winters can be. Remember, purple is the coldest color!. We haven't seen weather like this all season. Oh, what...
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
Stunning Downeast Maine Cottage Sparkles With Charm and Idyllic Location
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All
If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out that his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
’90s Kids, Get Psyched: An ‘All That’ Reunion is Coming to New England
Comic-Con Comic-Cons across the country have picked up in popularity a ton over the last decade (or longer), with more and more popping up each year. What started out back in 1970 in San Diego as a small gathering of comic and science fiction fans has exploded into a truly pop culture phenomenon, according to the San Diego Comic-Con website.
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation
It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet quitting", which means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.
New Hampshire Inventor Will Appear on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ With Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban, meet Laura Lady. This weekend, the latter, an entrepreneur who lives in Webster, New Hampshire, will try to impress Cuban and the other Sharks on a brand-new episode of the ABC series Shark Tank. Lady is pitching a product known as FryAway. Its purpose is turning cooking oil...
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement
Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0