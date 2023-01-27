ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 HOM

A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
DENNYSVILLE, ME
94.9 HOM

The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All

If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire

One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation

It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet quitting", which means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement

Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy