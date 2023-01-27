ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Michael Feucht
4d ago

Many of the new BB guns are replicated to look like a modern firearm. Many people have been shot for carrying a BB gun for just that reason.

Bonner County Daily Bee

Man gets prison for threatening to shoot school and police

COEUR d’ALENE — Almost a year after his actions led to an armed standoff near Dalton Gardens Elementary School, a local man was sentenced Thursday to prison. Robert J. Green, 40, who was shot by police during the incident, was convicted in December of three counts of aggravated assault on police with a deadly weapon and one count of threatening violence upon school grounds.
DALTON GARDENS, ID
KXLY

Airway Heights PD says there was no note on a car that had drugs on it

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- There is a rumor circulating online about a Facebook post saying a note was left on a woman car that had traces of fentanyl and ketamine on it. Airway Heights Police cleared up these rumors, saying there was no record of the incident. The Facebook post,...
KXLY

Man accused of killing father arrested in Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- A man was arrested in Sandpoint on Sunday morning and is being charged with the murder of his father. The Sandpoint Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 1905 Browning Way near South Lincoln Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to police,...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man they say was armed and acting erratic at a Walmart in Spokane Valley. Deputies responded to reports of a man jumping on a vehicle and trying to light it on fire in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Broadway Avenue. Witnesses also originally said they saw the man armed with a handgun, but the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says it ended up being a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Son charged in father's death

A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
SANDPOINT, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year’s Eve identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year’s Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to “gunshot wounds of the chest.” The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death

SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95

IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

