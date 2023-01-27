Read full article on original website
Michael Feucht
4d ago
Many of the new BB guns are replicated to look like a modern firearm. Many people have been shot for carrying a BB gun for just that reason.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man gets prison for threatening to shoot school and police
COEUR d’ALENE — Almost a year after his actions led to an armed standoff near Dalton Gardens Elementary School, a local man was sentenced Thursday to prison. Robert J. Green, 40, who was shot by police during the incident, was convicted in December of three counts of aggravated assault on police with a deadly weapon and one count of threatening violence upon school grounds.
Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS).
KXLY
Airway Heights PD says there was no note on a car that had drugs on it
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- There is a rumor circulating online about a Facebook post saying a note was left on a woman car that had traces of fentanyl and ketamine on it. Airway Heights Police cleared up these rumors, saying there was no record of the incident. The Facebook post,...
KXLY
Man accused of killing father arrested in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- A man was arrested in Sandpoint on Sunday morning and is being charged with the murder of his father. The Sandpoint Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 1905 Browning Way near South Lincoln Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to police,...
'You are evil people' | Neighbor of Airway Heights couple accused of murdering young girl speaks out
CHENEY, Wash. — KREM 2 is learning more about the Airway Heights couple accused of murdering a young girl and hiding her body inside their house for months. Before the couple moved to Airway Heights, they lived right below Martin Egan in a Cheney apartment complex. "They got evicted...
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
KXLY
Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man they say was armed and acting erratic at a Walmart in Spokane Valley. Deputies responded to reports of a man jumping on a vehicle and trying to light it on fire in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Broadway Avenue. Witnesses also originally said they saw the man armed with a handgun, but the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says it ended up being a torch.
KXLY
Man previously convicted of killing ex-wife found guilty of murdering another man
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Monday in Spokane County Superior Court, 38-year-old Nathan Beal was convicted of first-degree murder. Beal shot and killed 30-year-old Andrew M. Bull in an alley at the 900 block of W. 2nd Avenue nearly two years ago, on April 3, 2020. About five months later, on...
KXLY
Spokane Police doesn't have task force similar to Memphis PD's Scorpion Unit
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two fire department EMTs, a Fire Lieutenant, and two more police officers have been fired in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. It's unclear if they will face any charges. The other five officers accused of beating Nichols to death were part of...
bonnersferryherald.com
Son charged in father's death
A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year’s Eve identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year’s Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to “gunshot wounds of the chest.” The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
KXLY
Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a person suspected of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley on Friday. SCSO says the crash happened on the 12800 block of East Sprague Avenue in...
Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death
SPOKANE, Wash.—An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor’s office
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)...
KXLY
Local family paying thousands, advocating for hearing aid coverage
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Local family paying thousands, advocating for hearing aid coverage. One Spokane family says they're paying thousands of dollars just so their daughter can hear.
Spokane murder suspect admits to previous conviction involving murder weapon during testimony
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife took the stand to give his testimony on Thursday afternoon. Nathan Beal is facing a murder charge for the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
State Trooper hit in patrol car by passing motorist in Spokane
SPOKANE - On the evening on Saturday January 28th, a Washington State Trooper in his patrol vehicle was on the shoulder doing a traffic stop on I-90 near Maple when his vehicle was hit by a passing motorist. The passing motorist failed to yield to emergency lights and did not move over for the trooper, resulting in the crash.
FOX 28 Spokane
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
