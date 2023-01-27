OGDEN — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It's the second time she's retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years. But, for the second time, she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn't only because she loves teaching, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO