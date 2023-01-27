Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Taylorsville police looking for gunman in double killing
TAYLORSVILLE — Two people were shot and killed late Monday night while in a car at a Taylorsville apartment complex. The search for the gunman continued Tuesday. Two people in a Honda were at the Atherton Park Apartments, 4545 S. Atherton Drive (1075 West), about 11:30 p.m. Monday when both the driver and passenger were shot. Multiple bullet holes were found in the car's windshield and the driver's side window, said Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill.
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man admits to handcuffing, threatening girlfriend
PROVO — A Pleasant Grove man admitted to holding his girlfriend in his home, handcuffing her, putting a gun to her head and threatening to harm or kill her. Hector Ortega, 44, pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
House cleaning argument ends with man running over wife, police say
PROVO — An American Fork man was charged Monday with running over his estranged wife while their kids were in the vehicle. Timothy James Fawcett, 33, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, a third-degree felony; and damaging a phone, a class B misdemeanor.
ksl.com
South Jordan woman sentenced to 5 years of probation in shooting death of estranged husband
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her estranged husband while another man hid in a nearby dumpster was sentenced Friday to five years of probation. Third District Judge Amber Mettler ordered Emilee Petersen Fisher, 48, to serve concurrent sentences of...
ksl.com
2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says
SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
ksl.com
4 Layton Christian Academy administrators fired amid accusations of 'massive fraud' operation
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy officials said they have fired four administrators at the school after receiving information about "financial malfeasance." Greg Miller, head of the school; Karen Miller, an administrator; Jared Miller, secondary education principal; and Lexie Miller, a student life advisor, are members of the same family and were all terminated.
ksl.com
Pedestrian in crosswalk dies after being hit by 2 cars in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man crossing a Salt Lake street in a crosswalk was hit by two vehicles and killed Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the Fairpark neighborhood, at 1200 West and 600 North, just before 8:20 a.m. Salt Lake police say Alan Dice, 69, was crossing 600 North in a crosswalk when he was first hit by a station wagon.
ksl.com
2 Northrop Grumman employees dead after being found unconscious
WEST VALLEY CITY — Two Northrop Grumman employees are dead after West Valley firefighters and police officers responded to Northrop Grumman at 6478 W. 5400 South Monday night regarding two employees who were found unconscious. Fire department crews attempted life-saving measures before taking the two employees to a hospital,...
ksl.com
Head-on collision near Eagle Mountain injures 2, closes highway
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Two people were taken to local hospitals in serious condition after a crash Monday on state Route 73 near Eagle Mountain. Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said there was a head-on collision on the highway, east of Eagle Mountain Boulevard. The crash occurred when a...
ksl.com
5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County
LINDON — A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said five cars were involved in the accident, including a U-Haul box truck. The crash originally blocked the left three lanes of traffic but got pushed over to the right after emergency services arrived, Roden said.
ksl.com
Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple
SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
ksl.com
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It's the second time she's retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years. But, for the second time, she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn't only because she loves teaching, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
ksl.com
Plant is likely to blame for 19 elk deaths in Mapleton, DWR says
MAPLETON — A certain plant is likely to blame for the deaths of 19 elk found in Mapleton over the span of a week, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Monday. When you live as close to the mountains as residents do in Mapleton, it's not a surprise to see elk herds on the move.
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
ksl.com
Power outages hit Salt Lake Valley as cold front settles in
SALT LAKE CITY — Over 2,000 customers reported power outages across the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning amid frigid temperatures, according to Rocky Mountain Power's outage map. The map said that 13 outages in Utah were affecting 2,240 customers. That changed to 19 outages affecting 205 customers along the...
ksl.com
New restaurant emblematic of West Valley City's multicultural richness
WEST VALLEY CITY — The first time Spencer Langi tried a Colombian empanada as an adult, he immediately questioned why he had never had one before. He's had similar experiences with foods from a variety of cultures over the years, ranging from Mexican birria tacos to Vietnamese lemongrass pork and chicken. Now he's hoping to share those flavors with Utahns at his new restaurant, Cafe Limon, in West Valley City.
ksl.com
Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to something
SALT LAKE CITY — Here's a novel — and philanthropic — way to tell your ex it's over, really O-V-E-R. For a donation, the San Antonio Zoo will symbolically name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after your "not-so-special someone." At your request, the zoo will also send them a digital downloadable Valentine's Day card to notify them that a bug, veggie or rodent that bears their name has been fed to an animal at the zoo.
ksl.com
It's a date! Check out these great date night ideas in Ogden
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. It's easy to get stuck in the dinner-and-a-movie dating rut. Ogden's array of independent restaurants and multiplex movie theaters keep it as a safe option, but there are plenty of alternatives around town to spice things up. Here are a few of our favorite date night ideas in Ogden.
