The show will be the rock icons’ first Philly visit since a Free at Noon concert in 2019. In a tour that encompasses three generations of artists under the so-called “alternative” umbrella, groundbreaking rock four-piece Pixies are going on the road this spring and summer with post-millennial indie outfit Franz Ferdinand and 20-teens garage faves Bully. The tour comes to Philadelphia on Friday, June 9th, at The Met Philly, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO