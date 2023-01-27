Read full article on original website
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Pixies will play The Met Philly in June with Franz Ferdinand and Bully
The show will be the rock icons’ first Philly visit since a Free at Noon concert in 2019. In a tour that encompasses three generations of artists under the so-called “alternative” umbrella, groundbreaking rock four-piece Pixies are going on the road this spring and summer with post-millennial indie outfit Franz Ferdinand and 20-teens garage faves Bully. The tour comes to Philadelphia on Friday, June 9th, at The Met Philly, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10 a.m.
Here are 5 Chicago soul records you should know
Ayana Contreras, host of WBEZ’s Reclaimed Soul, talks about what makes Chicago soul special. In this latest installment of World Cafe’s Sense of Place series on Chicago music, we dig into five essential Chicago soul records with guest DJ Ayana Contreras, host of the Reclaimed Soul program on WBEZ and Vocalo Radio in Chicago.
