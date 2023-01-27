Read full article on original website
The Cake Pops You Need to Try at Westchester County Bakeries
Enjoy a delicious cake pop from one of these Westchester bakeries to celebrate National Cake Pop Day (or any day, really). February 1 is National Cake Pop Day. The only way to celebrate this beloved snack on a stick is by hitting these local bakeries to snag one of your own. And if you do a full-on cake pop crawl in Westchester…your secret is safe with us.
Popular Eatery Celebrates Opening Of First Restaurant On Long Island
If you're in a healthy state of mind, a new Long Island restaurant opening its doors this week is an answer to your dreams for good grub that is fast food.Just Salad, a restaurant that offers salads and soups of all kinds, along with smoothies is expanding to Long Island with four new locations thi…
New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Yonkers Store
Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York. That brings the total number of...
Jimmy Fallon Spotted At Glen Cove Diner
Funnyman Jimmy Fallon was spotted at a popular Long Island restaurant. The Tonight Show host and SNL alum stopped by Glen Cove Diner in Glen Cove for dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner...
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's a massive plaza off of Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Jersey Mike's Subs To Open Brand-New Location In Wappinger Falls This Week
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh subs, will open a new location in the Hudson Valley. The brand-new eatery will be in Dutchess County at 1576 Route 9, in Wappinger Falls and its first day of business will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Franchise owner Bernadette Klein...
Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh
A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
Escape Winter’s Bite in Orange County, N.Y., Where Indoor Fun Means Everything from Art to Ziplines
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Jan. 30, 2023) – In Orange County, N.Y., when the temperatures drop, you can escape winter’s chilly bite and still find excitement, fun and fascination indoors. Sports centers, galleries and museums offer opportunities to run, ride, soar, climb, explore history and peruse paintings and sculpture – there’s everything from artwork to ziplines.
Where to Celebrate for National Croissant Day! Here Are The Best Croissants in Westchester NY
National Croissant Day is tomorrow and what better way than to think about where to get the flakiest and most buttery french breakfast morning treat in the golden apple? Here are some of my recommendations that everyone should try at least once.
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location
Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Comes to Port Chester
Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo is making her way to Port Chester for a live reading at The Capitol Theatre. For famed medium Theresa Caputo, it was a national tragedy that changed her life’s course. “I embraced my gift after 9/11. That was how I really made that decision to do what I do for a living,” says Caputo. “I was struggling at that time, and it was shown to me that people were left with questions; they needed to know that their loved one was safe and at peace and that they were okay.”
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores. The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
See this insanely beautiful New York country home that overlooks a stream
Crisp Architects is responsible for the design of this stunning country home that is nestled along a meandering stream in Northern Dutchess County, New York. Set on sprawling farmland, the design of this home was all about the views of a beautiful trout stream that wraps around the residence. The...
Judy’s Bar + Kitchen is Back with Heat + Eat BBQ Menu
It was early 2022 when Judith Roll announced she would be closing her popular neighborhood eatery, Judy’s Bar + Kitchen, after 7 great years in North Stamford. But fans of the High Ridge restaurant’s style of BBQ & comfort food can rejoice, Judy’s is back with a new format!
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous highways. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
East End Full Show: Long Island Aquarium, saying goodbye to Main Street Haircutters
Doug Geed takes a trip to the perfect spot to beat the winter blues - the Long Island Aquarium. Also, a look inside Main Street Haircutters in Riverhead before they close their doors for good. MORE INFORMATION. Main Street (Route 25), Riverhead.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
