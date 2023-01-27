ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
westchestermagazine.com

The Cake Pops You Need to Try at Westchester County Bakeries

Enjoy a delicious cake pop from one of these Westchester bakeries to celebrate National Cake Pop Day (or any day, really). February 1 is National Cake Pop Day. The only way to celebrate this beloved snack on a stick is by hitting these local bakeries to snag one of your own. And if you do a full-on cake pop crawl in Westchester…your secret is safe with us.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Yonkers Store

Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York. That brings the total number of...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Jimmy Fallon Spotted At Glen Cove Diner

Funnyman Jimmy Fallon was spotted at a popular Long Island restaurant. The Tonight Show host and SNL alum stopped by Glen Cove Diner in Glen Cove for dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner...
GLEN COVE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's a massive plaza off of Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh

A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
NEWBURGH, NY
focusmediausa.com

Escape Winter’s Bite in Orange County, N.Y., Where Indoor Fun Means Everything from Art to Ziplines

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Jan. 30, 2023) – In Orange County, N.Y., when the temperatures drop, you can escape winter’s chilly bite and still find excitement, fun and fascination indoors. Sports centers, galleries and museums offer opportunities to run, ride, soar, climb, explore history and peruse paintings and sculpture – there’s everything from artwork to ziplines.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location

Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
ELMSFORD, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Comes to Port Chester

Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo is making her way to Port Chester for a live reading at The Capitol Theatre. For famed medium Theresa Caputo, it was a national tragedy that changed her life’s course. “I embraced my gift after 9/11. That was how I really made that decision to do what I do for a living,” says Caputo. “I was struggling at that time, and it was shown to me that people were left with questions; they needed to know that their loved one was safe and at peace and that they were okay.”
PORT CHESTER, NY
TAPinto.net

Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
heystamford.com

Judy’s Bar + Kitchen is Back with Heat + Eat BBQ Menu

It was early 2022 when Judith Roll announced she would be closing her popular neighborhood eatery, Judy’s Bar + Kitchen, after 7 great years in North Stamford. But fans of the High Ridge restaurant’s style of BBQ & comfort food can rejoice, Judy’s is back with a new format!
STAMFORD, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy