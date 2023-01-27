Well, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn promised that the new DC slate that he and his partner Peter Safran came up with would be announced before the end of January, and on the last day of the month, down to the wire, Gunn has made good on that promise. Today, Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the upcoming slate of DC Studios projects (via THR), and it’s a whopping ten projects total and very few, if any sequels from the current DC Universe. All of these projects will be set after the events of summer 2023’s “The Flash”—which is rumored to use time travel to reset most of the universe so Gunn and Safran can start from scratch and, from the looks of it, won’t be a full reboot of the main franchise, but a pretty substantial one.

