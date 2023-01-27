Read full article on original website
DC Announces Five New TV Series, Including ‘Lanterns,’ A ‘Wonder Woman’ Themyscira Series & More
Today’s announcement of the first “Chapter” of the new DC Universe of films is probably a lot more than people were expecting. While James Gunn has teased that an announcement was coming, he also kept prefacing that by saying it’s just a small number of projects. Well, sure, the announcement isn’t as large as when Marvel Studios unveils two Phases and a million TV series and films, but the reveal of DC Studios‘ first slate of projects is pretty substantial. And perhaps most surprising, it wasn’t just films that were announced, as Warner Bros. Discovery also showcased a few TV series that will be part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s master plan.
James Gunn’s DC Slate Announces 7 Films Including ‘Superman: Legacy,’ ‘Brave & The Bold’ Batman, ‘Swamp Thing’ & More
Well, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn promised that the new DC slate that he and his partner Peter Safran came up with would be announced before the end of January, and on the last day of the month, down to the wire, Gunn has made good on that promise. Today, Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the upcoming slate of DC Studios projects (via THR), and it’s a whopping ten projects total and very few, if any sequels from the current DC Universe. All of these projects will be set after the events of summer 2023’s “The Flash”—which is rumored to use time travel to reset most of the universe so Gunn and Safran can start from scratch and, from the looks of it, won’t be a full reboot of the main franchise, but a pretty substantial one.
‘The Last Of Us’: Craig Mazin Talks About His Hollywood Origins, Adapting Video Games For TV & Subverting Expectations [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast host Mike DeAngelo explores the post-apocalyptic landscapes of HBO’s latest prestige hit, “The Last of Us.” Adapted from the popular video game series and created by Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”)and Neil Druckmann (“The Last of Us” video game series), the show follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor of a fungal pandemic apocalypse, who is charged with keeping a 14-year-old girl (Bella Ramsey) alive, as she may be humanity’s last hope of survival. The show also stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, John Hannah, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, and more.
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Reunite For Another Netflix Whodunnit Comedy
If we’re going to look at pioneers in the streaming space, while we want to namecheck David Fincher who took “House Of Cards” to Netflix in 2013—one of the first big A-list talent milestones in the streaming era—not far behind him has to be comedian Adam Sandler. When Netflix started hyper analyzing its data in the early 2010s, its algorithms told them that Sandler’s movies were super popular globally. So before Sandler even really knew what streaming was or its possibilities—at least according to him in a couple of recent interviews—Netflix came to him with a huge deal and the idea of doing a half dozen films for them.
Showtime Merges With Paramount+ & Cancelation Casualties Are ‘Three Women,’ ‘Let The Right One In’ & ‘American Gigolo’
Do you think there are too many streaming services, and you don’t know what’s on what service or channel? You’re in luck a little bit from a consumer perspective. Today, Paramount announced that it would integrate Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear later this year. With the change, the Paramount+ premium streaming tier and Showtime linear network will rebrand as “Paramount+ with Showtime” in the U.S.
‘The Boogeyman’ Trailer: A New Stephen King Adaptation Comes To Life Thanks To The ‘A Quiet Life’ Writers
Stephen King horror films and his macabre I.P. have always done well in Hollywood— “The Shining,” “Carrie,” “Firestarter,” “Misery,” “Cujo,” “Pet Sematary,” and more—but there’s no denying a new King resurgence has happened in the last fifteen years with a lot of remakes (“Firestarter,” “Carrie,” “Pet Sematary”) some of them incredible successful (the “IT” franchise), some sequels to classic works (“Doctor Sleep”), and much-anticipated adaptations that didn’t quite work (“The Dark Tower”). No matter how these films have done at the box office, the King renaissance is real and ongoing. And the latest is “The Boogeyman,” an upcoming American supernatural horror film based on King’s 1978 short story of the same name.
‘The Five Devils’ Teaser: Adèle Exarchopoulos Stars In Wild New Drama From Director Léa Mysius
For years now, each and every project starring Adèle Exarchopoulos is worth getting excited about. And that’s saying something, considering she’s still only 29 years old. However, it’s been a decade since “Blue is the Warmest Color,” and since then, the actress has continued to collect a number of great performances in truly interesting and sometimes wonderful films. Her next feature, “The Five Devils,” likely continues that trend.
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Officially Returning For ‘Bad Boys 4’
Perhaps Will Smith and Martin Lawrence didn’t get the memo that Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios were going to unveil a massive slate of five films and five TV series because the duo picked maybe the worst time ever to announce the official beginning of preproduction on “Bad Boys 4.”
Did The 2024 Oscars Begin At Sundance?
After making history in 2022 with “CODA,” its first world premiere to win Best Picture, the Sundance Film Festival had a slightly disappointing Oscar tally for 2023. The festival didn’t make the Best Picture cut, but “Living” landed an Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Bill Nighy) nomination. And, once again, Sundance dominated the documentary category with four nominees: “All That Breathes,” “Fire of Love,” “A House Made of Splinters” and “Navalny.” It also landed documentary short and animated short nominations with “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and “The Flying Sailor,” respectively. But now that the 2023 edition of the festival has come to an end, will Sundance make an award season comeback in 2024? Maybe.
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman Part II’ Sequel Dated For October 3, 2025
I know this isn’t a shock to say, but superhero film fans can be very reactionary. After the huge success of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” last year, fans were anxiously awaiting confirmation that a sequel was getting made. When that didn’t happen immediately, people started rumors about Warner Bros. hating the film, wanting to reboot the franchise again, and some even said it was all part of a plan to bring Ben Affleck back to the world of ‘Batman.’ Alas, it was eventually revealed that Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin were crafting a script for a sequel, and the reason nothing was confirmed is because, well, there was nothing to confirm or greenlight. Now, with a script being worked on for quite a while, it appears Warner Bros. Discovery is finally ready to reveal the release date for what is now titled “The Batman Part II.”
Guillermo Del Toro’s Next Animated Film Is An Adaptation Of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘The Buried Giant’
Guillermo del Toro has to be excited by the reception his new stop-motion ‘Pinocchio’ adaptation has received since its debut on Netflix. Not only are film fans loving his new take on the classic fairy tale, but he’s earned numerous award nominations, including the Best Animated Feature nom for this year’s Oscars. And while his next film will be a live-action feature, it appears del Toro is far from done with stop-motion animation.
‘Luka’ Review: Jessica Woodworth Crafts a Carnally Sublime World Of Men, Power & Desire [IFF Rotterdam Review]
After films like “Khadak,” “La Cinquième Saison,” and most recently, “The Barefoot Emperor” (all co-directed with Peter Brosens), Belgian-American filmmaker Jessica Woodworth goes solo with the black and white festival gem “Luka,” which premiered as part of Rotterdam’s Big Screen Competition. In a co-production between Armenia, Belgium, Italy, and Bulgaria, the film is delightfully angsty and bursting with desire: for power, togetherness, and a world at its breaking point.
DC Studios Boss Peter Safran Says It Was The Right Call To Cancel ‘Batgirl’: “That Film Was Not Releasable”
There have been plenty of words written about the cancellation of the “Batgirl” movie, which was one of the biggest news stories of 2022. At the time, it seemed unfathomable that a studio would cancel such an expensive project during post-production and shelve it without anyone ever seeing it. Since then, Warner Bros. Discovery went ahead and canceled a number of other projects after filming was completed, in an attempt to recoup some money with tax write-offs. But there’s something about “Batgirl” that still stings, especially in the minds of comic book fans. However, according to one of the new bosses of DC Studios, despite being an unpopular decision, the “Batgirl” cancellation was the right move.
Timothée Chalamet Is Pining Over Apple TV+ Yet Again In A New Video For The Streamer
Almost two weeks ago, Apple TV+ went viral thanks to a silly ad that was released starring Timothée Chalamet. In the ad, Chalamet is surrounded by all of these announcements of Apple TV+ content with some of the biggest names in Hollywood… except him. So, he sits around doing the whole Timothée Chalamet thing, looking all handsome and staring off, wondering why Apple TV+ won’t give him a call. Well, fresh off that viral sensation, Apple TV+ and a wistful Chalamet are back with yet another ad.
Brandon Cronenberg Says ‘Infinity Pool’ NC-17 Cut Will Be Released At Some Point
Just a couple of weeks ago, the folks at Sundance were startled by Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool.” Not only is it another mind-bending feature from one of the most experimental, somewhat mainstream filmmakers working today, but he surprised everyone with an NC-17 cut of the film. This is a different version than what was just released this past weekend in theaters, which carried a more typical R rating. Alas, if you watched the R-rated version and were hoping for something a bit… more, then you’re in luck. Probably.
‘Here’: Tom Hanks & Robin Wright Will Be De-Aged Using Deepfake Tech In Robert Zemeckis’ New Film
For almost two decades now, Robert Zemeckis has been one of the filmmakers at the forefront of using CGI technology in his films. I mean, this is the filmmaker who used motion-capture CGI back in 2004 for “The Polar Express,” which many would now look back and agree is far too soon. So, it makes sense that Zemeckis is attempting to be at the forefront of bleeding-edge technology for his next film, “Here,” as he aims to use deepfake VFX to de-age actors.
Jordan Peele Is “Glad” He Didn’t Make ‘Akira’ But Is Excited To See It Happen Someday
One of the most difficult films to get made over the past few decades has been a live-action version of the groundbreaking Japanese manga, “Akira.” Over the years, plenty of actors and directors have been signed on and eventually departed the project. One of the most recent big pushes to get it made was with Jordan Peele as the filmmaker, but that obviously didn’t come to fruition. And speaking about the project now, Peele is happy he didn’t actually get to make “Akira.”
