Celebrate Romantic Comedies with the Meet Cuties Awards – Full List of Nominees

extratv
 4 days ago
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and love is in the air!

The Meet Cuties are celebrating with the first-ever award show to honor love through the latest and greatest romantic comedies.

The Meet Cute, a modern rom-com entertainment brand with a focus on original scripted romantic comedies, is behind the awards.

Company CEO and Founder Naomi Shah, explained, “Somewhere in between superhero blockbusters and best-picture-nominated indies, rom-coms are wholly underrepresented in awards season. They deserve critical thought and serious recognition, which is why we decided to create the Meet Cuties.”

Keep reading for the full list of nominees below and tune in to the Meet Cute YouTube page on February 13 – Valentine’s Day Eve – to find out who wins. The Meet Cuties will be hosted by Mike Manning and Deánna Giulietti.

Nominees are English-language 2022 rom-coms available in theaters or on streaming in 2022. Except for holiday movies, which were excluded due to volume.

Best Love Interest

Dash (Channing Tatum) – "The Lost City"

Will (Conrad Ricamora) – "Fire Island"

Jake (David Corenswet) – "Look Both Ways"

Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) – "Bros"

Griffin (Thomas Mann) – "About Fate"

Best Lead

Natalie (Lili Reinhart) – "Look Both Ways"

Georgia (Julia Roberts) – "Ticket to Paradise"

Clare (Talia Ryder) – "Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between"

Bobby (Billy Eichner) – "Bros"

Loretta (Sandra Bullock) – "The Lost City"

Best Chemistry

Asha and Ravi (Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma) – "Wedding Season"

Loretta and Dash (Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum) – "The Lost City"

Georgia and David (Julia Roberts and George Clooney) – "Ticket to Paradise"

Walt and Sophie (Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor) – "Moonshot"

Best Kiss

Anne and Frederick (Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis) – "Persuasion"

Paige (Rowan Blanchard) and AJ (Auli'i Cravalho) – "Crush"

Auden (Emma Pasarow) and Eli (Belmont Cameli) – "Along for the Ride"

Drea and Russ (Camila Mendes and Rish Shah) – "Do Revenge"

Walt (Cole Sprouse) and Sophie (Lana Condor) – "Moonshot"

Best BFF

Stella (Ayo Edebiri) – "Hello Goodbye and Everything in Between"

Maggie (Laura Kariuki) – "Along for the Ride"

Noah (Scott Eastwood) – "I Want You Back"

June (Deborah S. Craig) – "Meet Cute"

Best Love Declaration

Bobby (Billy Eichner) – "Bros"

Kat (Jennifer Lopez) – "Marry Me"

Peter (Charlie Day) – "I Want You Back"

Charlie (James Scully) - "Fire Island"

Best Enemies-to-Lovers

Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Will (Conrad Ricamora) – "Fire Island"

Rosaline (Kaitlyn Denver) and Dario (Sean Teale) – "Rosaline"

Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney) – "Ticket to Paradise"

Walt (Cole Sprouse) and Sophie (Lana Condor) – "Moonshot"

Best Second-Chance-Romance

Billy and Ingrid (Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan) - "Father of the Bride" (2022)

Georgia and David (Julia Roberts and George Clooney) - "Ticket to Paradise"

Natalie and Gabe (Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez) - "Look Both Ways"

Margot (Emma Roberts) and Griffin (Thomas Mann) - "About Fate"

Best Meet Cute

Kat (Jennifer Lopez) and Charlie (Owen Wilson) – "Marry Me"

Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) and Gede (Maxime Bouttier) – "Ticket to Paradise"

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) – "I Want You Back"

Margot (Emma Roberts) and Griffin (Thomas Mann) - "About Fate"

Best Rom-Com

"Fire Island"

"Ticket to Paradise"

"Bros"

"Look Both Ways"

extratv

extratv

