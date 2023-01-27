Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
A Unique Discovery: Researchers Have Uncovered an Ultra-Rare Piece of Evidence That Dinosaurs Ate Mammals
New research on the preserved gut contents of Microraptor reveals a more varied diet than previously believed. An international team of scientists discovered a rare piece of evidence suggesting that dinosaurs consumed mammals. A recent study in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology details the discovery of a mouse-sized mammal foot...
scitechdaily.com
Unlocking the Secrets of Climate Change: Linking Fossil Proxies to Living Bacteria
The missing piece in reconstructing the Earth’s climate history also provides a new understanding of the early evolution of life. Microbial skins made of lipids, or fatty molecules, can be preserved as fossils and reveal information about the past lives of these microorganisms. “Some microbial lipids are widely used...
Comments / 0