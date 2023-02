GALESBURG — Over $1,000 worth of goods was reported stolen from a Menards in Galesburg after a series of forged checks were used to purchase power tools. According to a Galesburg police report, a manager of the Menards located at 2891 Veterans Drive told an officer on Jan. 26 that three male subjects had come into the store on three different occasions and purchased items from the store using checks that all had the same names on them.

