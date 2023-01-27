ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, SC

FOX Carolina

80-year-old Upstate man dies days after crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday from injuries they received during a crash in Anderson on January 27, 2023. Officials said the crash happened at Belton Highway and Highway 29 when another driver ignored a stop light and hit...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Fire damages Pelzer business

PELZER, S.C. — Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at a Pelzer, South Carolina, business. (Video from the scene above) Crews were called to 653 Cherokee Road in Pelzer Tuesday morning. A sign in front of the business says B&R Services. There is no word on...
PELZER, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville

An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Firefighters on scene of business fire in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to the scene of a fire at a business on Tuesday. Crews from Anderson County Fire Department, Williamston Fire, and Piercetown Fire are on Cherokee Road in Pelzer. The business where the fire broke out converts shipping containers into other uses.
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

Language line helps people in Greenville Co. communicate during emergencies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 911 dispatchers are typically the first voices someone hears at potentially the worst moment of their life, but what happens if those two people don’t speak the same language?. “Greenville County is very international,” Greenville County E-911 Director Rick Blackwell said. “More international than...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

875 marijuana plants seized in Lesslie warehouse – Rock Hill man charged

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents in York County seized a warehouse that was home to an indoor marijuana growing operation. The York County Multi Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested 43 year old Jonathan Hallman and charged him with 1 count of trafficking marijuana plants, 1 count of trafficking marijuana, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful Neglect Towards a Child.
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Missing Woman

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

