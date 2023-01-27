Read full article on original website
Driver dies days after truck hit by vehicle running red light in Anderson Co.
A man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash days earlier in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
80-year-old Upstate man dies days after crash in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday from injuries they received during a crash in Anderson on January 27, 2023. Officials said the crash happened at Belton Highway and Highway 29 when another driver ignored a stop light and hit...
WYFF4.com
Fire damages Pelzer business
PELZER, S.C. — Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at a Pelzer, South Carolina, business. (Video from the scene above) Crews were called to 653 Cherokee Road in Pelzer Tuesday morning. A sign in front of the business says B&R Services. There is no word on...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville
An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
FOX Carolina
Firefighters on scene of business fire in Pelzer
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to the scene of a fire at a business on Tuesday. Crews from Anderson County Fire Department, Williamston Fire, and Piercetown Fire are on Cherokee Road in Pelzer. The business where the fire broke out converts shipping containers into other uses.
Crews battle blaze at Upstate business
Firefighters are battling flames at an Upstate business Tuesday morning.
FOX Carolina
Language line helps people in Greenville Co. communicate during emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 911 dispatchers are typically the first voices someone hears at potentially the worst moment of their life, but what happens if those two people don’t speak the same language?. “Greenville County is very international,” Greenville County E-911 Director Rick Blackwell said. “More international than...
Car Crashes Into Main Gates Of Camp Pendleton, Fiery Crash Caught On Video
The video of a driver attempting to break through the military base gates has gone viral.
Deputies locate missing man with medical conditions in Union Co.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said Wilbert Joe Wright has been located.
Clemson Police release initial findings of deadly house fire investigation
Multiple agencies are continuing to investigate a deadly house fire that claimed the life of a restaurant owner.
FOX Carolina
Union Co. deputies say missing man has been located
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing man who suffers from medical conditions on Tuesday. Deputies later said Wilbert Joe Wright was located.
cn2.com
875 marijuana plants seized in Lesslie warehouse – Rock Hill man charged
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents in York County seized a warehouse that was home to an indoor marijuana growing operation. The York County Multi Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested 43 year old Jonathan Hallman and charged him with 1 count of trafficking marijuana plants, 1 count of trafficking marijuana, 2 counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful Neglect Towards a Child.
FOX Carolina
Driver running from police crashes into Upstate home, flees on foot, official says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver who was running from law enforcement crashed into a home in Mauldin early Tuesday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the unknown driver was trying to make a left turn on Bethel Greene Court around 4:35...
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Missing Woman
It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
FOX Carolina
Mother and Grandfather Indicted in Deadly Rutherford County House Fire
A bill introduced by an upstate congressman to end a vaccine mandate passed the house today. Cell phone evidence is expected to be a key part of the state's argument and today we heard more about what investigators found. Attempted Murder Charges for Greer Teen. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Upstate restaurant owner dies in house fire
Many locals describe Mac's Drive In on Pendleton Road as a second home. But they said it was no one’s second home more than it was Ted Hunter Jr.’s.
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
Cause of death revealed after two found dead in Upstate home
A murder suicide has now been confirmed after two people were fatally shot at an Upstate home. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Woman Missing for One Year
The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
