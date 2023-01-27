Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Related
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Bright Black
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
Millbrook OLB David Santiago commits to Air Force
Raleigh, N.C. — Millbrook High School senior defensive end/tight end David Santiago has announced his commitment to play at the United States Air Force Academy. Thanks to a dominant senior season for the Wildcats, Santiago was named to the 2022 HighSchoolOT all-state football team as a member of the second team. Santiago was credited with 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one block. Santiago's ability to effectively set the edge can't entirely be quantified by the stats either. On offense, Santiago had two carries for 13 yards and 19 receptions for 321 yards and five touchdowns.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Former WRAL News reporter 'Dick' Ellis dies at 78
Richard Earl “Dick” Ellis died on Saturday at the age of 78. Ellis worked at WRAL as a reporter for five years in the 1970s after returning home from the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Drafted into the United States Army in November 1966,...
Farmers markets in Raleigh, NC
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up six farmers markets around Raleigh, NC.
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
After legendary NC State career, Kai Crutchfield returns to Millbrook as assistant coach
Raleigh, N.C. — In March of 2016, Millbrook girls' basketball won its third state championship in program history when junior guard and NC State commit Kai Crutchfield hit a game-winning layup as time expired. The play rocketed Crutchfield to instant legend status at Millbrook, but Millbrook was not the...
WRAL
Sir Walter Wally retires; Raleigh's Groundhog Day to feature activities but no ceremony
RALEIGH, N.C. — After years of predicting the weather, Sir Walter Wally is retiring. The groundhog, who has been Raleigh's answer to Punxsutawney Phil, will not be looking for his shadow during a ceremony this year, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday. Groundhog Day is Feb....
cbs17
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Fuquay-Varina 4-star safety Malcolm Ziglar adds offers from Duke and UNC
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Malcolm Ziglar, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024, has added offers from Duke University and the University of North Carolina over the past two days. The Fuquay-Varina High School standout was a member of the 2022 HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Prior to these latest...
50+ events to check out this February
RALEIGH, N.C. — Feb. 1-5 Feb. 1 and 4: The Disney-Quest Film Series: The Lion King - Enjoy a screening of the classic Disney film at Carolina Theatre of Durham. Tickets are $8 plus taxes and fees. Feb. 2: Groundhog Day activities - The NC Museum of Natural Sciences...
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week’s release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis’ so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
Here are the 2023 football schedules for NC State, North Carolina and Duke
The ACC revealed its 2023 college football schedule on Monday night. The 71st season of ACC football is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced in June 2022. It covers the 2023-26 seasons. Each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice...
WITN
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1