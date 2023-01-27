ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WAVY News 10

Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Bright Black

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Millbrook OLB David Santiago commits to Air Force

Raleigh, N.C. — Millbrook High School senior defensive end/tight end David Santiago has announced his commitment to play at the United States Air Force Academy. Thanks to a dominant senior season for the Wildcats, Santiago was named to the 2022 HighSchoolOT all-state football team as a member of the second team. Santiago was credited with 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one block. Santiago's ability to effectively set the edge can't entirely be quantified by the stats either. On offense, Santiago had two carries for 13 yards and 19 receptions for 321 yards and five touchdowns.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Former WRAL News reporter 'Dick' Ellis dies at 78

Richard Earl “Dick” Ellis died on Saturday at the age of 78. Ellis worked at WRAL as a reporter for five years in the 1970s after returning home from the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Drafted into the United States Army in November 1966,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

50+ events to check out this February

RALEIGH, N.C. — Feb. 1-5 Feb. 1 and 4: The Disney-Quest Film Series: The Lion King - Enjoy a screening of the classic Disney film at Carolina Theatre of Durham. Tickets are $8 plus taxes and fees. Feb. 2: Groundhog Day activities - The NC Museum of Natural Sciences...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
