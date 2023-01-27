Raleigh, N.C. — Millbrook High School senior defensive end/tight end David Santiago has announced his commitment to play at the United States Air Force Academy. Thanks to a dominant senior season for the Wildcats, Santiago was named to the 2022 HighSchoolOT all-state football team as a member of the second team. Santiago was credited with 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one block. Santiago's ability to effectively set the edge can't entirely be quantified by the stats either. On offense, Santiago had two carries for 13 yards and 19 receptions for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

