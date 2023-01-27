Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Rick Astley Suing Yung Gravy for Alleged ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Voice Imitation
Rick Astley is suing Yung Gravy for millions of dollars for allegedly including an imitation of Astley's signature vocal style on the song "Betty (Get Money)," which interpolates "Never Gonna Give You Up." The '80s pop star claims Yung Gravy's team hired musician and producer Popnick to directly imitate Astley's...
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words
Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Appear Tense in Viral Footage From Afterparty
People are desperately trying to decipher an exchange of words and glances between newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the wake of a viral video that appears to show the couple sharing a tense moment. Bennifer 2.0 were spotted possibly arguing at the Jan. 18 afterparty for Lopez's new...
‘Transphobic’ Bride Slammed After Telling Groom to Pick New Best Man After His Best Friend Transitions
A "transphobic" woman was roasted on Reddit after she told the groom, whose Best Man ("now his Best Woman") has been "medically transitioning for about a year," to pick someone else for the role so as not to offend her conservative family. The bride-to-be explained that she and her fiancé,...
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey
It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
Woman Says She Was Surrogate for ‘Terrible’ Celebrity Who Trashed Her Miscarriage on TV
A woman claims a celebrity treated her coldly, trashed her on TV and even pressured her to take Valium during her surrogate pregnancy experience for the star. Many high-profile celebrities have opted to use surrogacy to grow their families, including Kim Kardashian and, most recently, Paris Hilton, who announced the birth of her baby boy Jan. 24.
Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Unveils Face Reveal Following Facial Feminization Surgery (PHOTOS)
Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is finally here — and she looks happy, glowing and gorgeous!. The trans TikTok star and social media influencer unveiled the results of her facial feminization surgery Friday (Jan. 27) in a two-part fashion editorial video. "Facial feminization part 1," Mulvaney, who uses she/they pronouns,...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’
Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
‘Stranger Things’ Was 2022’s Most Streamed Title
That’s how much Stranger Things was consumed by Netflix subscribers in 2022. 52 billion! That is the equivalent of 98,934 years. Of Stranger Things!. That is according to Nielsen, who released their report on the top streaming titles of the year, with the monstrous Netflix hit (clearly) running away with the number one slot. The second-most-streamed show of 2022 was NCIS, the long-running CBS series that is also available on Netflix. Some 38 billion minutes of NCIS were watched in 2022 — or 72,298 years. (Only 72,298 years? Pathetic.) The #3 title on the overall list was the hugely popular children’s show Cocomelon, which is also available on Netflix.
Razzies Apologize For Nominating a Child for Worst Actress
Critics were generally not kind to the recent remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter. On Rotten Tomatoes it got a 10 percent score, and it made my personal list of the worst films of 2022. But the Razzies, the annual awards dedicated to the worst in cinema, took things a step further by nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the 12-year-old actress who plays the central role in the film as the pyrokinetic girl Charlie, for their Worst Actress of 2023.
Woman Who Spent Over $50,000 to Look Like Pamela Anderson Says Women ‘Hate’ Her
A U.K. woman has spent over $50,000 to look like bombshell Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson. "I get lots of attention. It’s sometimes a mixture of comments, but everyone is allowed their own opinion, so it doesn’t bother me at all,” Georgina Epitropou said about the comments she receives about her appearance, the New York Post reports.
Pregnant wife says mother-in-law treats her like a surrogate as if the baby is hers, husband thinks it's no big deal
Sometimes a mother-in-law can be a little overbearing towards her daughter-in-law, by going out of her way to be the center of attention, even when boundaries have been set to try and avoid conflict, according to a write-up on the Choosing Therapy website. One woman took to a Reddit post to explain her situation involving her mother-in-law.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0