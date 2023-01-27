Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Vilas County trail to be temporarily closed
ST. GERMAIN - A snowmobile trail in the St. Germain area will be temporarily closed and a reroute will be in order. The Trail involved is Trail 15 and will be closed from TIN 267 to Little Bass Lake Road. A temporary reroute has been established the meantime. The reroute...
wnmufm.org
Man dies in Gogebic County snowmobile accident
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI— A Wisconsin man has been killed in a Wakefield Township snowmobile accident. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post say it happened Sunday around 1:30 a.m. on Trail #2. Investigation reveals a group of snowmobilers was westbound on the trail near Ramsay when the crash occurred.
WJFW-TV
Trail may close due to off-trail riding
ARBOR VITAE - An Oneida County snowmobile trail is on the verge of being closed because of off-trail riding. The announcement came from the Cross Country Cruisers Facebook page. The trail from the 47 trail to Stack's Bay on Lake Minocqua is in danger of being closed. The town is...
wiproud.com
939thegame.com
Lincoln County Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft, Obstructing Officer
TOWN OF ROCK FALLS, WI (WSAU) — An 18-year-old Merrill man was arrested in Lincoln County for taking a vehicle and obstructing an officer on Saturday. It started with a report of a vehicle in a ditch along State Highway 107, which was reported as stolen earlier in the day. When officers confronted the man, he gave “conflicting accounts” of what had happened.
WEAU-TV 13
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
wxpr.org
DNR urges sled safety after two deadly snowmobile accidents less than six hours apart on Northwoods trails
Two snowmobilers in two different accidents have died on Northwoods trails in the last 24 hours. As WXPR reported earlier, a 57-year-old died when the rider’s sled was hit by a car while trying to cross Highway 47 near Bridge Road north of Rhinelander Thursday evening. The Sheriff’s Office...
WJFW-TV
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
939thegame.com
wlen.com
Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Issues Comedic Warning About ‘Highly Addictive Substances’… Girl Scout Cookies
Oneida County, Wisconsin – A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin recently issued a fictitious warning about ‘highly addictive substances’… Girl Scout Cookies. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that these substances go by names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Caramel deLites,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties,’ and ‘Adventurefuls.’
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
WJFW-TV
Jury selection begins in murder trial for Antigo man
ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – Jury selection began Monday for an Antigo man accused of killing his mother on October 31, 2021. During a welfare check on November 1, 2021 Antigo Police discovered the body of Susan Reece, 63, of Antigo. According to the criminal complaint, Goplin was identified leaving...
WJFW-TV
Northwoods hospital receives Patient Experience award
MINOCQUA - A Northwoods hospital is being recognized for its patient care. On Monday, Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua received the 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Patient Experience Award by Press Ganey. The award honors Marshfield for delivering outstanding Emergency Department patient experience. Press Ganey works with more than 41 thousand...
WJFW-TV
Camp 10 Ski Area looking for applicants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Camp 10 a place where many people go to ski or snowboard down the beautiful slopes, however in the last year operations around the area have not been the same. The ski resort is currently under staffed at the moment which makes day to day tasks extremely difficult. To operate the resort successfully at least 12 employees are needed. Right now they currently only have seven. Camp 10's President Gren Rudd, says because of this situation, him and his team is unable to provide the best experiences for families.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander wins rematch against Northland Pines
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Last week Rhinelander girls traveled to Eagle River to play Northland Pines but during the game Pines gymnasium endured a power outage forcing a postponement. Tonight they were able to face off for a rematch. Rhinelander had a 7-11 overall record while Northland Pines had 2-13.
WJFW-TV
Hodags swim away victorious after Double Dual Meet
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- After two postponements of the Double Dual Meet held at Lakeland Union High School; Tomahawk, Rhinelander, and Lakeland were finally able to compete.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk FCCLA students deliver care packages to humane society and birthing center
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - A lot of schools have FCCLA chapters which work to empower students to address issues in the community. The Tomahawk chapter completed two projects today including one to help canines, and another, young families. The chapter recently brought care packages down to two organizations in Wausau.
WJFW-TV
