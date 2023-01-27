RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Camp 10 a place where many people go to ski or snowboard down the beautiful slopes, however in the last year operations around the area have not been the same. The ski resort is currently under staffed at the moment which makes day to day tasks extremely difficult. To operate the resort successfully at least 12 employees are needed. Right now they currently only have seven. Camp 10's President Gren Rudd, says because of this situation, him and his team is unable to provide the best experiences for families.

