Yellow tongue is usually a harmless symptom caused by bacteria buildup. The yellow tongue can also result from certain lifestyle habits or underlying health issues. Rarely, jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes, can include yellow tongue. Yellow tongue can also be a phase before a condition called black hairy tongue. If a yellow tongue doesn't disappear with lifestyle changes or better oral hygiene, it might help to see a healthcare professional, especially if there are other concerning symptoms present.

1 DAY AGO