CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
Prelone (Prednisolone) - Oral
Prelone (prednisolone) is a prescription drug used to treat many health conditions like signs of allergic reactions, adrenal gland issues, asthma, blood problems, and more. Prelone works by repressing the immune system and decreasing inflammation (swelling). Prelone is commonly called a steroid and is part of the drug class known...
How Diverticulitis Affects the Sigmoid Colon
The digestive system relies on the colon to pull water, nutrients, and electrolytes from partially digested food, leaving the rest as waste. Diverticulitis occurs when sacs form throughout the colon and push through weak spots of the colon wall, leading to inflammation and infection. Diverticulitis is most commonly found in the S-shaped part of the intestines, known as the sigmoid colon.
Vectical (Calcitriol) - Topical
Vectical is a topical ointment used to treat mild to moderate plaque psoriasis in adults and children 2 years and older. Vectical belongs to a group of drugs called vitamin D analogs. It works by slowing the production of extra skin cells that can build up and form scaly patches on the skin.
Types of Diverticulitis Medications
Diverticulitis is either uncomplicated or complicated. In cases of uncomplicated diverticulitis, it may go away within a week without treatment. If it progresses or worsens, medication becomes necessary to address the symptoms and treat the condition. The class of medication that treats more severe cases of diverticulitis is antibiotics. In...
What Is a Hyperextended Knee?
Knee hyperextension occurs when the knee joint bends backward beyond its normal range of motion. Depending on the severity, this injury can cause damage to the ligaments or tendons that support this area of your leg. It can also lead to pain and several other symptoms. This article will outline...
PET Scan vs. CT Scan
Both positron-emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) scans use energy to create images of the body and can diagnose many types of medical conditions. They differ in the type of energy they use and the reasons for use. Often, a PET scan is performed along with a CT scan to provide detailed images of the body.
When to Go to the ER for Diverticulitis
Severe diverticulitis symptoms, including sudden, intense, and continuing lower-abdominal or low-back pain, ongoing fever, excessive nausea and vomiting, persistent diarrhea, and blood in your stools, indicate you might need to go to the hospital. Severe diverticulitis may lead to complications that require immediate medical attention. This article reviews severe symptoms...
What Are Liver Spots?
Liver spots are small, dark spots on the skin that develop from excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, usually from the sun. They are not skin cancer. They are cosmetic in nature and are generally not cause for concern. This article discusses what liver spots look like, what causes them,...
ALS Symptoms in Women
Early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) symptoms include slurred speech and muscle weakness, which eventually progresses to paralysis and death. Although ALS affects men more than women, some factors may increase women's chances of getting the disease earlier in life. This article discusses ALS in women, including symptoms, causes, and prognosis.
Yellow Tongue: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Yellow tongue is usually a harmless symptom caused by bacteria buildup. The yellow tongue can also result from certain lifestyle habits or underlying health issues. Rarely, jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes, can include yellow tongue. Yellow tongue can also be a phase before a condition called black hairy tongue. If a yellow tongue doesn't disappear with lifestyle changes or better oral hygiene, it might help to see a healthcare professional, especially if there are other concerning symptoms present.
Artificial Sweeteners and Type 2 Diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes need to watch their sugar intake. Several artificial sweeteners and sugar alternatives are available, but research on their use by people with diabetes is conflicted as to how beneficial it is and whether there are unintended effects such as potentially contributing to insulin resistance. Consuming...
Cryotherapy: Everything You Need to Know
Cryotherapy—also known as cryosurgery—uses freezing temperatures to destroy abnormal cells or tissues. Cryotherapy can be performed externally for skin conditions—like plantar warts and molluscum contagiosum or more serious conditions like basal and squamous cell carcinomas. It can also be performed internally for tumors. This article will cover...
Why Do My Fingers Itch?
Itchy fingers can feel like a slight irritation that goes away, but it can also be severe and accompanied by a rash or other symptoms. Multiple causes are associated with an excessive itch on the fingers and hands. This article discusses the causes and possible treatment options for itchy fingers.
Causes of Toenail Pain and Treatment Options
Toenail pain may seem like a minor concern, but in some cases, it can dramatically impact your ability to go about your day. While this type of pain may develop quickly after an injury, or trauma, it can also come on more gradually if an ingrown nail or an infection is to blame.
How Period vs. Early Pregnancy Cramps Feel
Abdominal cramping can feel similar, whether from your period or early pregnancy, but experts say there are a few telltale signs that may help you tell the two apart. Becoming familiar with your ovulatory phase will help you distinguish between the two. This article discusses the similarities and differences between...
A Guide to Exercising With Eczema
Exercise can cause eczema to flare, resulting in itchy skin. However, exercise is also associated with improved immune function and reduced stress and anxiety, critical factors in managing eczema. Learn more about how exercise affects eczema and how to mitigate symptoms. Eczema and Exercise. Heat and sweat from exercise are...
How Much Omega-3 Is Recommended Per Day?
Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats found in foods like plant oils, flaxseed, walnuts, and fatty fish, as well as in supplement form. These essential nutrients provide the body with energy, improve heart and brain health, play an important role in vision and nervous system function, and reduce inflammation. This...
What Is Amnesia?
Amnesia—also called amnestic syndrome—can make it hard to recall details from the past or form memories of new events in the present. It is a severe memory illness caused by disease, brain damage, or certain drugs. Though the problem can prevent you from recalling certain memories, it rarely...
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Weather
People with arthritic conditions like ankylosing spondylitis often claim that their symptoms react to changes in the weather. Though various studies report that arthritic joints become more painful when it's cold and damp, others may report feeling worse when the temperatures are warm and dry. Studies investigating the weather's effect...
