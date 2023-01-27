Read full article on original website
Related
6 Of The Craziest Airbnb’s You Can Stay in Near West Texas!
Need to get away? Looking for something crazy to stay in here in Texas? Here are 6 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but in the West Texas area! Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
Trae Tha Truth Wins Humanitarian of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Trae Tha Truth is a man of the people. And the people voted the Houston rapper-philanthropist Humanitarian of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. When it comes to openhanded efforts, the Houston rapper puts his money, time and effort where his mouth is. Trae Tha Truth is known to lend a helping hand when needed and 2022 was no different. His super hero-like efforts know no bounds, whether he's paying for gas for 100 random strangers during his Trae Day Weekend or helping an elderly woman who was robbed at gunpoint in front of her home.
Top 5 Reasons That Texans Suck at Winter Driving
With snowy and icy roads soon to hit us, here are the five reasons Texans are bad at driving on icy roads. Texans are always in a hurry and want to be at their destination yesterday so having to slow down because of icy roads is almost like telling a Texan they can't have Whataburger or Dr. Pepper ever again.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Texas signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to conclude Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have already locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Texas are heading for college.
Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls! Unless It’s These 4 Awesome Texas Waterfalls!
Waterfalls in Texas? Yes, why not! It's not the first thing you think of when thinking of TEXAS, but that's why it's even better when you find them. A waterfall in Texas definitely stands out. So, where are the waterfalls and which ones are closest to us here in West Texas? Well, you might have to drive a bit, but here are some that are less than a half day away.
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
Best Chance To Spot A Celebrity Are At These 5 Places In Texas!
Have you ever had a run-in with a celebrity here in town or when visiting another city? If you have, you probably tell the story to anyone who will listen. I get it. We are always asked which famous people we have met over the years. There have been quite a few as this job has its perks but not everyone has had the good fortune of crossing paths with a celeb at work so maybe you want to seek them out.
crossroadstoday.com
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project
A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
KOCO
VIDEO: Family rides out tornado in SUV: 'It was terrifying'
PASADENA, Texas — Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, one woman is recounting how she survived the storm. The woman had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from school when the powerful winds and rain came upon them. The woman's daughter also was with them.
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
Is It Against The Law To Warm Up Your Car In Texas?
Look, the temps are dropping and the mornings are getting colder. So, a warm car is what you want when you get in it right? Well, you've got to warm it up. So, you run out and start your car and let it run. Or, maybe you hit your key fob and start it with the heater on. Either way, when you heat your car do you stay in it? Or, do you leave and go back inside and let it warm up in the driveway?
Oklahoma families claim severe ongoing issues after purchasing mobile home
Families are claiming they’re having never ending problems with their mobile home after they bought it from a manufactured, modular and mobile home company in Oklahoma.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
B93
Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0