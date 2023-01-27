Read full article on original website
House surprises bill sponsor, rejects higher campaign contribution limits
PIERRE – To the surprise of its Republican sponsor, a bill aimed at raising the maximum amount that individuals and entities can contribute to political campaigns in South Dakota has failed to pass in the state’s House of Representatives. The bill, which was introduced during South Dakota’s 38-day...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu says Trump isn't 'bringing that fire' people saw in 2016 and predicts he won't win New Hampshire's primary
New Hampshire's governor Chris Sununu is the latest Republican to cast doubt on Trump's 2024 bid for the presidency.
southdakotasearchlight.com
House sends Medicaid work requirement ballot measure to Senate
A resolution that would put Medicaid back on the ballot in 2024 passed the House of Representatives and will head to the Senate. The House passed HJR 5004 with a 60-8 vote. The resolution would ask South Dakota voters to amend the state constitution to let the state impose work requirements on “able-bodied” people eligible for expanded Medicaid.
Southern Borders Might Receive Even More Migrants After Biden Unveils New Policy Which Gets Blasted By Gov Greg Abbott
President Joe Biden is embracing a comprehensive approach to immigration reform by announcing an expanded program, accepting up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. he plans on curbing illegal migration by cracking down on those attempting to circumvent US laws. These measures come in response to increasing numbers arriving at America's southern border.
Trump brushes off polls showing Ron DeSantis ahead of him in critical states ahead of 2024: 'He won't be leading, I got him elected'
While former President Trump has led in most national polls for the GOP presidential nomination, Gov. DeSantis has taken polling leads in key states.
