southdakotasearchlight.com

House surprises bill sponsor, rejects higher campaign contribution limits

PIERRE – To the surprise of its Republican sponsor, a bill aimed at raising the maximum amount that individuals and entities can contribute to political campaigns in South Dakota has failed to pass in the state’s House of Representatives. The bill, which was introduced during South Dakota’s 38-day...
House sends Medicaid work requirement ballot measure to Senate

A resolution that would put Medicaid back on the ballot in 2024 passed the House of Representatives and will head to the Senate. The House passed HJR 5004 with a 60-8 vote. The resolution would ask South Dakota voters to amend the state constitution to let the state impose work requirements on “able-bodied” people eligible for expanded Medicaid.
Southern Borders Might Receive Even More Migrants After Biden Unveils New Policy Which Gets Blasted By Gov Greg Abbott

President Joe Biden is embracing a comprehensive approach to immigration reform by announcing an expanded program, accepting up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. he plans on curbing illegal migration by cracking down on those attempting to circumvent US laws. These measures come in response to increasing numbers arriving at America's southern border.
