2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
City Council Proposes New Speed Limit for Downtown ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
cwcolumbus.com
Police, city leaders, and community members come together for an open conversation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police, city leaders, and community members gathered for an open conversation, sparked by the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said her executive team is working to change the culture in the Division of Police. "At the end of...
cwcolumbus.com
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for suspicious man accused of offering candy to child in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said they are searching for a suspicious man accused of offering candy to a child in a Grove City neighborhood. Grove City police said a mother reported that a man in a dark blue Honda CRV offered her son candy in the driveway of their Claybrooke Crossing home on Jan. 28 around 5 p.m.
cwcolumbus.com
Family and friends celebrate the 26th birthday of Casey Goodson Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Casey Goodson Jr. turns 26 years old on Jan. 30, 2023, and his friends and family said he was there with them in spirit when they celebrated this weekend. Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a now-former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy, Jason Meade, in...
cwcolumbus.com
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus City Schools graduate files petitions to run for school board
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools graduate who publicly pressured the district on its use of funds as a student is now running for the school board. Brandon Simmons, who graduated from Columbus Alternative High School in 2020, filed his petitions Monday to run for Columbus City Schools's board.
cwcolumbus.com
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash Saturday night
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a wrong-way crash late Saturday night. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office received a call about a wrong-way driver on U.S. Route 23, south of Tarlton Road at 11:24 p.m., Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said in a statement.
cwcolumbus.com
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert last year has died. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. UPDATE |...
cwcolumbus.com
Future & Friends Tour coming to Columbus this March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be getting a visit from Future in the near future!. The Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter has announced his Future & Friends Tour "One Big Party" is getting additional dates, including one at Nationwide Arena on March 25th. Future came onto the scene...
cwcolumbus.com
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
cwcolumbus.com
Licking County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on package thefts
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a theft from a home in Heath. On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 1 p.m. a female took several packages from the front porch of a home in the 1100 block of Thornwood Drive, the Health Division of Police said.
cwcolumbus.com
Empowering women, celebrating natural hairstyles during CROWN Act Hair Story event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Saturday, the Department of Neighborhoods and the City of Columbus’ Commission on Black Girls (COBG) hosted the 2023 CROWN Act Celebration at COSI. The CROWN Act: Hair Story Event was a celebration supporting and admiring natural hairstyles and cultural expression. "It's a celebration...
