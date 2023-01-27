ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cwcolumbus.com

Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus City Schools graduate files petitions to run for school board

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools graduate who publicly pressured the district on its use of funds as a student is now running for the school board. Brandon Simmons, who graduated from Columbus Alternative High School in 2020, filed his petitions Monday to run for Columbus City Schools's board.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash Saturday night

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a wrong-way crash late Saturday night. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office received a call about a wrong-way driver on U.S. Route 23, south of Tarlton Road at 11:24 p.m., Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said in a statement.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert last year has died. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. UPDATE |...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Future & Friends Tour coming to Columbus this March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be getting a visit from Future in the near future!. The Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter has announced his Future & Friends Tour "One Big Party" is getting additional dates, including one at Nationwide Arena on March 25th. Future came onto the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH

