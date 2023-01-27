Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
After exorbitant price hikes attributed to ‘estimation,’ PPL makes corrections, waives late fees
ALLENTOWN, Lehigh County – After some PPL Electric Utilities customers reported massive price hikes, which the utility claimed was due to estimated billing, they sent customers an email promising to right their wrongs. Steph Raymond, the Allentown-based utility’s president, told customers the utility had “fallen short” of their standards...
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Doors close at Berks County Residential Center
BERN TWP., Pa. – The doors of the Berks County Residential Center are officially closed. People could be seen moving boxes and chairs out of the Bern Township facility on its last day Tuesday. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency operated the center in Berks County since 2001,...
PPL responds to customers after investigation begins into high electric bills
Pennsylvania regulators are launching an investigation into how technical errors with a local utility led to customers receiving unusually high bills.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
PPL Electric under investigation following ‘unusually high’ energy bills, Pa. says
PPL Electric Utilities is under investigation after charging customers what the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission called “unusually high” energy bills. The PUC said Tuesday it will investigate what caused some PPL customers’ electric bills to exceed average — and expected — sums, and PPL’s accuracy and billing practices.
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Tuesday that it referred PPL to its Independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which enforces state public utility codes and PUC regulations, for investigation after receiving complaints from PPL customers. The post PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PUC launches investigation into billing issues impacting PPL Electric customers
Update, 3 p.m.: The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. In a press release, the office stated that they will also investigate the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. The matter has...
Former factory in Schuylkill County transforms into boutique hotel
TAMAQUA, Pa. — While it may look like a typical room at the Bischoff Inn on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua, some of the furniture was made at the location 100 years ago when Eric Zizelmann's great-great-grandparents used the building as a furniture factory. “To have this furniture restored and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
WFMZ-TV Online
Supervisors get 1st look at proposed resort in the Poconos
PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A brand new resort is in the works in the Poconos. Supervisors in Paradise Township got their first look at it Monday night. It would include a lodge, villas, pools, and a shopping center. The location is right off of Route 611 in Paradise Township on Trinity Hill Road, just south of Mount Pocono.
WFMZ-TV Online
Land use board reviews application for Phillipsburg Mall property to be redeveloped into warehouse
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – During its Monday night meeting, the Pohatcong Township Land Use Board deemed incomplete an application for plans to develop the former site of the Phillipsburg Mall into a warehouse. Developer JG Petrucci Co. Inc. is proposing an 848,620-square-foot warehouse to be built at 1200 Route...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown zoners OK variances for affordable housing community
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board approved several variance requests for a proposed apartment building. The project, offered for 1528-1552 Hamilton St., calls for a four-story, 49-unit apartment building and parking lot reconfiguration. The development will create affordable housing for seniors and adults with intellectual and developmental...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. Lottery says message about online accounts was sent by mistake
Pennsylvania Lottery customers who received an email warning them about not logging in can disregard the message, according to a chat with the lottery's customer service department. An auto-response from the lottery came out midday Tuesday:. "Please disregard an earlier email you received today about a remaining balance. Your remaining...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
This is Pennsylvania’s most filmed location: study
It’s ready for its close-up. A recent study has found the most filmed location in Pennsylvania. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County
KIDDER TWP., Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Carbon County, check your numbers. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries in Kidder Township. The store, located at Routes 903 and 534, will...
