The Shenandoah Sentinel

After exorbitant price hikes attributed to ‘estimation,’ PPL makes corrections, waives late fees

ALLENTOWN, Lehigh County – After some PPL Electric Utilities customers reported massive price hikes, which the utility claimed was due to estimated billing, they sent customers an email promising to right their wrongs. Steph Raymond, the Allentown-based utility’s president, told customers the utility had “fallen short” of their standards...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Doors close at Berks County Residential Center

BERN TWP., Pa. – The doors of the Berks County Residential Center are officially closed. People could be seen moving boxes and chairs out of the Bern Township facility on its last day Tuesday. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency operated the center in Berks County since 2001,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
ANNVILLE, PA
Train derailment in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Tuesday that it referred PPL to its Independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which enforces state public utility codes and PUC regulations, for investigation after receiving complaints from PPL customers.  The post PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Train derails in rural Rush Township

RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Supervisors get 1st look at proposed resort in the Poconos

PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A brand new resort is in the works in the Poconos. Supervisors in Paradise Township got their first look at it Monday night. It would include a lodge, villas, pools, and a shopping center. The location is right off of Route 611 in Paradise Township on Trinity Hill Road, just south of Mount Pocono.
MOUNT POCONO, PA
Allentown zoners OK variances for affordable housing community

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board approved several variance requests for a proposed apartment building. The project, offered for 1528-1552 Hamilton St., calls for a four-story, 49-unit apartment building and parking lot reconfiguration. The development will create affordable housing for seniors and adults with intellectual and developmental...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pa. Lottery says message about online accounts was sent by mistake

Pennsylvania Lottery customers who received an email warning them about not logging in can disregard the message, according to a chat with the lottery's customer service department. An auto-response from the lottery came out midday Tuesday:. "Please disregard an earlier email you received today about a remaining balance. Your remaining...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
EASTON, PA
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County

KIDDER TWP., Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Carbon County, check your numbers. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries in Kidder Township. The store, located at Routes 903 and 534, will...

