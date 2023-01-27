Read full article on original website
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
This Texarkana Assistant Principal Was Selected as Region 8 AP of the Year
It is wonderful to see that the Texarkana area is thriving and one of the best ways to see this happen is in our schools. A big congratulations to the Assistant Principal at Wake Village Elementary School. Andy McCarter, was recently selected as the Region 8 Educational Service Center Outstanding...
txktoday.com
Redwater HOSA Students Take Top Ten Awards during Spring Leadership Conference; One Headed to State Competition
On January 13-14, Redwater High School HOSA students attended the Spring Leadership Conference in Allen, TX. During the Competitive Events portion of the conference, Kaylin Tucker was awarded Third Place in Health Professions for Veterinary Science and Ava Kordsmeier earned Tenth Place in Leadership Events for Extemporaneous Writing. Tucker will now advance to the State Conference Competition to be held in late-March.
KTBS
Texarkana nonprofit hosted Health, Wealth, and Community Fair
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is offering health and financial resources to low-income neighborhoods. Dozens of vendors participated in the health, wealth, and community fair at the Southwest Recreational Center. Organizers say people living in low-income areas are often unaware of health and financial resources available to them. The...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
txktoday.com
Virgil House
John Virgil House, age 96, of Hooks, Texas, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Hospice of Texarkana. Mr. House was born September 22, 1926, in Avery, Texas to John Henry and Norma (Norris) House. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II. Mr. House was retired from Red River Army Depot where he was a machine shop supervisor and was a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks. He loved to tinker in his shop repairing and building any and everything.
ktoy1047.com
Sanders declares state of emergency due to inclement weather
In addition, the governor has closed non-critical state office buildings, allowing those state employees capable of working remotely to do so.
ktoy1047.com
Escaped inmates back in custody
Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry, Denickolas Brown, and Rico Rose escaped from the facility early Monday morning, injuring two jailers in the process.
txktoday.com
Cynthia Adkins
Cynthia Ann Adkins, age 75, of Nash, Texas, passed away January 27, 2023 at a local hospital. She was born on August 6, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Bill and Jane Colwell. Cynthia spent more than 30 years as a commercial loan assistant in the banking industry, retiring from Regions in March of 2016. Cynthia was a longtime devoted member of Liberty Eylau Community Church. Cynthia, or Nana, as she was lovingly called was known as a meticulous, honest, loving person who loved to keep up with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
txktoday.com
Connie Golden Meloy
Connie Golden Meloy, age 65, of Nash, Texas, died Thursday, January 26, 2023 in a Dallas, Texas hospital. Mrs. Meloy was born January 8, 1958 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was retired from GTE Verizon, was a member of the Northern Hills Baptist Church and a volunteer for the Garland Emergency Corp.
txktoday.com
Monjunis Texarkana Opens for Business
Monjunis Italian Cafe is now open in Texarkana, Ark. The restaurant opened for business at 511 E. 51st St. on Monday, January 30. Monjunis serves traditional Italian food such as Spaghetti and Meatballs, homemade Lasagna, Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo, fresh crisp salads, whole muffalettos, Italian PoBoys, & more. Monjunis also features...
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Steven Todd Cox
On Jan. 20, 2023, our world lost a beloved brother, father, uncle, friend, and Nashville Scrapper: Steven Todd Cox. His family and friends are heartbroken by this loss. Those who knew him are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Ark., at 200 Lake Nichols Drive from 5-7 p.m.
txktoday.com
Texarkana ISD Raises Bus Driver Pay to $25/Hour
Texarkana ISD has announced that pay for Bus Drivers is increasing to $25.00/hour. This rate applies to all full-time, part-time, trip, and substitute drivers. In addition, flat rates for trip driving will now be $25.00 for 1-30 miles and $75.00 for over 30 miles. These rate increases will apply to current drivers and new drivers.
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
Authorities capture fourth Columbia County inmate escapee; all escapees are back in custody
UPDATE (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Magnolia Police Department confirmed that the fourth Columbia County inmate escapee, Rico Rose, is back in custody. UPDATE: On January 30, 2023, around 5 PM, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsbury were taken into custody in Monroe, Louisiana. Officers have recovered […]
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia and Union counties part of winter storm warning with potential one-fourth-inch icing
The weather forecast for the Magnolia area has been upgraded in severity to a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon added Columbia and Union counties to the winter storm warning area that will be in effect until noon Wednesday. Significant icing is expected. Additional...
KSLA
Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding. The National Weather Service says northwest Louisiana can expect two to four inches of rainfall throughout the week, and some local waterways are expected to crest above flood stage.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks intersection to get new traffic signal
TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says that the intersection of Richmond Road and Galleria Oaks will receive a new traffic signal in the summer. TXDOT announced Jan. 27 that the plans were approved to upgrade the traffic signal. According to the transportation department, the improvements will...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders for January 2023 (Mugshots)
The first month of this year has already seen a fair amount of violent crime. So far in the month of January, nearly 50 people were arrested for crimes of a violent or sexual nature including murder and rape. The following mugshots are the ones that Caddo Correctional Center released...
