Pennsylvania State

Jbd1
4d ago

i cant afford it when its normal it has over more then doubled since last year my last bill was over 11 hundred dollars i live off ssi and thats less then 900 a month my rent is 600 how do they expect people to pay these god awful prices

ToxicTruth
4d ago

They need to send out the correct bill or reimburse the people! Don't be thieves you cowards! Nothing but protected crooks!

Related
local21news.com

PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL customer speaks out, as PUC says it will investigate high electric bills

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than a week after PPL Electric said a technical system issue caused estimated and inaccurate bills, customers say they're still receiving incorrect statements. Customers have been reporting bills that were as much as 12 times higher than normal. PPL Electric issued a two-page statement Tuesday morning...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Tuesday that it referred PPL to its Independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which enforces state public utility codes and PUC regulations, for investigation after receiving complaints from PPL customers.  The post PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

National Fuel adjusts charges for Pennsylvanians. Here’s why

National Fuel adjusted gas supply charges across the commonwealth. This adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical customer by about $11. The rate adjustment is the result of lower market prices for natural gas. This adjustment in charges is effective starting on Feb. 1. The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Lottery says message about online accounts was sent by mistake

Pennsylvania Lottery customers who received an email warning them about not logging in can disregard the message, according to a chat with the lottery's customer service department. An auto-response from the lottery came out midday Tuesday:. "Please disregard an earlier email you received today about a remaining balance. Your remaining...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

How Pennsylvania schools hide funds to raise taxes without breaking the law

(The Center Square) – The auditor general published a 200-page report Monday that provided more insight into how 12 school districts raised taxes while hiding nearly $400 million funds – without violating a single law. The audit walks through the budgetary “shell game” officials played by committing funds toward capital projects and pension costs – without actually spending any money – and keeping general fund balances low enough to ensure schools would avoid a public vote on tax increases. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Alert to Pennsylvanians: End of Emergency Allotment and Other SNAP Changes

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh Friday advised Pennsylvanians of upcoming changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Due to passage of the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) additional payment created during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County

KIDDER TWP., Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Carbon County, check your numbers. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries in Kidder Township. The store, located at Routes 903 and 534, will...
Pennsylvania Business Report

Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania

According to a new report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas-fired power plants have replaced coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania over the last two decades. In 2001, natural gas accounted for 2 percent of the electricity produced in the state, but by 2021, it accounted for 52 percent of the electricity generation. Coal-fired […] The post Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

