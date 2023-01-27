Read full article on original website
Jbd1
4d ago
i cant afford it when its normal it has over more then doubled since last year my last bill was over 11 hundred dollars i live off ssi and thats less then 900 a month my rent is 600 how do they expect people to pay these god awful prices
ToxicTruth
4d ago
They need to send out the correct bill or reimburse the people! Don't be thieves you cowards! Nothing but protected crooks!
Related
local21news.com
PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL customer speaks out, as PUC says it will investigate high electric bills
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than a week after PPL Electric said a technical system issue caused estimated and inaccurate bills, customers say they're still receiving incorrect statements. Customers have been reporting bills that were as much as 12 times higher than normal. PPL Electric issued a two-page statement Tuesday morning...
PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Tuesday that it referred PPL to its Independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which enforces state public utility codes and PUC regulations, for investigation after receiving complaints from PPL customers. The post PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PPL Electric under investigation following ‘unusually high’ energy bills, Pa. says
PPL Electric Utilities is under investigation after charging customers what the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission called “unusually high” energy bills. The PUC said Tuesday it will investigate what caused some PPL customers’ electric bills to exceed average — and expected — sums, and PPL’s accuracy and billing practices.
PUC launches investigation into billing issues impacting PPL Electric customers
Update, 3 p.m.: The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. In a press release, the office stated that they will also investigate the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. The matter has...
