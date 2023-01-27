Read full article on original website
New aviation company: What Aeropro is bringing to Craig
Aeropro announced Friday that it is establishing an Aviation Center of Excellence at Craig Field in Selma, but what kind of programs will that bring?. Aeropro has been responding to a national need in aviation for more pilots and more airplane mechanics through its flight school at its Gulf Shores location. But it wants more space to grow the aviation school and maintenance arm and has leased a hangar at Craig Field.
UA collecting book donations for Black Belt schools
The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development has launched its 17th annual Books for the Black Belt campaign to encourage UA students, faculty, staff and Tuscaloosa-area residents to donate books for K-12 students in the region. The primary goal of UACED’s campaign is to collect more than 30,000 books...
Veterans nonprofit Team Rubicon supporting tornado recovery in Selma
The veteran-led nonprofit Team Rubicon is supporting tornado relief in Selma with chainsaw operations, debris removal and home repair through Feb. 18. "Selma stands as a reminder that small-scale disasters, while no less devastating, often slip through the cracks of public memory, left to face response/recovery alone; as support wanes, and the world moves on, Team Rubicon remains steadfast in Selma, putting in tireless efforts to address the still pressing needs of the community," said Sean Walker, South Branch Director of Operations.
RHMPI to hold Relief Health Fair on Saturday
On Saturday, Jan. 4 Rural Health Medical Program, Inc. (RHMPI) will hold a Relief Health Fair at Selma High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free glucose and blood pressure checks, as well as free medications and medical consultations. The fair will also provide support for...
How Craig Field's new control tower led to latest $1.3M flight academy deal
Returning an air traffic control tower to Craig Field was key to landing a $1.3 million deal with Resicum International to bring its aviation academy and maintenance contracts to the former Air Force base, officials said. When leaders cut the ribbon for a new mobile air traffic control center at...
International Paper employees help each other with tornado relief
Employees at International Paper’s Prattville and Riverdale (Selma), Ala. Containerboard Mills were hit hard, and are now working to support one another as they rebuild their community. At our Riverdale Mill in Selma, more than 50 IP team members have confirmed some level of damage to their homes, ranging...
Spire donates $16,000 to Red Cross for tornado relief
Energy company Spire has donated to chapters of American Red Cross that are helping in recovery efforts from the Jan. 12 tornado. “We’re making sure people have what they need so they can start to rebuild,” said Kelly Hodges, executive director American Red Cross of Central East Alabama, in a press release.
Selma High alumni lead Atlanta-area middle school to b2c state football championships and No. 1 ranking
Three Selma High School alumni coached an Atlanta-area middle school to a state championship. North Clayton Middle School of College Park, Georgia had a historical football season. For the first time ever, a Clayton County middle school won a county and state championship within the same season. Head Coach Corey...
Morgan Academy Senators 8-8, Lady Senators 11-8 through Jan. 26
In varsity basketball action played through Jan. 26, the Morgan Academy Senators are 8-8 overall and 4-2 in region play, and the Lady Senators are 11-8 overall and 1-5 in regional play. On Jan. 23, the Lady Senators defeated Wilcox Academy 49-23, while the Senators fell to Wilcox Academy by...
Investors looking for Black Belt farmers to grow carinata for biofuels
Local farmers are needed to grow jet fuel. Well, not exactly. Tek Holding of Salt Lake City, Utah, and J&R Farm Consultants of Camden are recruiting Black Belt farmers to grow carinata, which researchers are hoping to use as a renewable biofuel, according to the Wilcox Progressive Era. The residue...
Two Disaster Recovery Centers open in Dallas County and one in Hale County
FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening three disaster recovery centers Jan. 28 and Jan. 29. Two will open in Dallas County and one in Hale County to assist tornado survivors. The centers will provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds, and...
2023 baseball, softball schedule for Morgan Academy
Morgan Academy's baseball and softball schedule has been released, with the first game set for Feb. 14. Feb. 14: Macon East (Softball only) - Macon East at 4 p.m. (JV,V) Feb. 16-17: Gator Classic (Softball only) - Clarke Prep (Time TBA) Feb. 24: Wilcox (Baseball only) - Home at 4...
Neighbors, strangers gather in Dallas County to help community recover from devastating EF2 tornado
The moment the EF2 tornado cleared on Jan. 12, neighbors have been pulling together to help each other, and people and organizations from other places have come to help. . In the days immediately following the tornado, about 50 people from Baptist churches from all over Alabama came to Selma to lend a hand in the cleanup. Kathy Smith from Northside Baptist Church in Selma said that the West Central Baptist Association, which is made up of many churches in the region, set up a command center and stayed at Elkdale Baptist Church.
Montgomery mayor to deliver State of the City Address tomorrow
Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address tomorrow at 6 p.m. The address will be livestreamed here on the city's Facebook page. "2022 was one of Montgomery’s best years on record – if not the best – for economic development," said an event page on Facebook.
Food Bank handles flood of food as it prepares to serve after donations move on to next disaster
The Selma Area Food Bank is grateful for the flood of food that has come to Dallas County since the Jan. 12 tornado, but they know they’ll be here after the donations have moved on to the next disaster. “There has been so much food brought in that we’re...
Dallas County Commission votes to pick up tornado debris in-house
Dallas County will be picking up its tornado debris in-house. The Commission voted unanimously in a special called meeting Monday to skip using contractors and instead do it themselves using existing staff and five county dump trucks. The county also approved spending $50,000 to buy a grapple truck needed to...
Red Cross closes emergency shelter at Selma High two weeks after EF2 tornado
The Red Cross emergency shelter at Selma High has closed, a little over two weeks after an EF2 tornado destroyed homes and business on Jan. 12. Dallas County Emergency Management says assistance has been provided to those citizens that were in the shelter, so it did not need to stay open.
Dallas County Commission declares emergency at jail to speed up tornado reconstruction
The Dallas County Commission on Monday declared an emergency at the county jail, which will speed up the process of making repairs caused by the Jan. 12 tornado. In a special called meeting on Monday, the commission got a report from construction contractor Steward Construction with photos about the extensive damage to the jail on Selfield Road that includes a destroyed roof, utility units, ceilings and more.
Keith Bears boys team beats AL Johnson, Lady Bears struggle
The Keith Bears traveled to Thomaston on Monday night to face A.L. Johnson High School in a final regular season area match up. The Lady Bears was not able to seal the deal on the road as they lost 59-43 to the Lady Eagles. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 21 points. T. McGhee led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 24 points. L. Anderson added 18 points.
Cash reward offered for information on Montgomery property theft
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a property theft suspect in Montgomery. On Jan. 17 and 18 an unknown suspect reportedly stole property on the 1500 block of Parallel Street in the north side of Montgomery. Anyone with information...
