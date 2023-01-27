ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

FOX43.com

Groundhog Day 2023 | Here's where and when our Central Pa. rodents will make their predictions

To paraphrase fictional meteorologist Phil Connors, "It's (almost) Groundhog Day...again." Thursday, Feb. 2 marks one of Pennsylvania's most-hallowed of winter traditions, when rodents from across the commonwealth step out of their burrows to predict how much longer the season will last. According to Pennsylvania Dutch superstition, if a groundhog sees...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision

Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WOLF

State Senate Special Election Held Today

COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — A special election for the 27th Senate district is being held to replace Republican Senator John Gordner. Gordner, was elected to the Senate in 2003. He was re-elected in 2020 to another four-year , but chose to retire in 2022 after thirty years as a Pennsylvania legislator.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, nationally known as Groundhog Day, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT

MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
LEWISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania

From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting the money out, however, has been slow going. As Spotlight PA reported, the aid program is overwhelmed by demand and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Push to ban smoking in casinos picks up steam

PITTSBURGH — The push to ban smoking in Pennsylvania's casinos is picking up steam.State Rep. Dan Frankel has re-introduced a bill that aims to eliminate loopholes that expose casino workers to secondhand smoke, expand the definition of smoking to include e-cigarettes and give local governments the ability to enact smoke-free ordinances. "What this is about is public health," Frankel said. "We know that smoking kills people 22,000 people in Pa. every year. Many of those people are affected by secondhand smoke." Rivers Casino said there are designated smoking and non-smoking spots. Also, the casino said its restaurants, banquet rooms, poker rooms and many other spaces are non-smoking areas. "Decisions about smoking in Pennsylvania's casinos are made by the state legislature and Rivers will of course comply with whatever the Commonwealth mandates," the casino said in a statement. Frankel said the legislation will come to the Health Committee next and he expects bipartisan support that will get it on the House floor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM

TikTok creator shining a light on Upstate N.Y.

(WETM) – There is a common misconception about the state of New York. When you mention the words, “I’m from New York,” to some people, the only aspects of New York they can think of are skyscrapers, traffic, and the infamous ball drop at Times Square each year.

