Former rail line named Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
The 7.8 mile Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail in McKean County has been named the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. The trail is a section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail and is a converted rail line used for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. “Congratulations...
WETM
Shapiro signs order to improve Pennsylvania licensing, permit, certification systems
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order he says will improve the Commonwealth’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes. The order creates a comprehensive review of how long it takes agencies to process applications and how workers and businesses apply online. Those impacted include...
FOX43.com
Groundhog Day 2023 | Here's where and when our Central Pa. rodents will make their predictions
To paraphrase fictional meteorologist Phil Connors, "It's (almost) Groundhog Day...again." Thursday, Feb. 2 marks one of Pennsylvania's most-hallowed of winter traditions, when rodents from across the commonwealth step out of their burrows to predict how much longer the season will last. According to Pennsylvania Dutch superstition, if a groundhog sees...
PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision
Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
abc27.com
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
WOLF
State Senate Special Election Held Today
COLUMBIA CO. (WOLF) — A special election for the 27th Senate district is being held to replace Republican Senator John Gordner. Gordner, was elected to the Senate in 2003. He was re-elected in 2020 to another four-year , but chose to retire in 2022 after thirty years as a Pennsylvania legislator.
How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, nationally known as Groundhog Day, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall […]
Some Pennsylvania courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general. This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
Pa. awards $200,000 for hemp-related proposals, unveils other grants opportunities
Acting Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday announced $200,000 in grants to three agriculture nonprofits to fund projects aimed at growing fiber and food hemp markets, sales and awareness in Pennsylvania. Redding also called for proposals from marketing and promotion non-profits for an additional $392,000 in grants to be awarded...
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
PhillyBite
10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania
From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
Pennsylvania drivers travel across state lines to buy gas as prices rise again
Gas prices are up nine cents this week to $3.86 a gallon.
lehighvalleynews.com
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro loosens his predecessor’s notoriously strict gift ban for top officials
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Top officials for Pennsylvania’s governor are now allowed to accept an occasional free lunch while on duty. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced loosened Gov. Tom Wolf’s gift ban put in place eight years ago. Top officials for Pennsylvania’s governor can now accept an occasional free lunch...
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting the money out, however, has been slow going. As Spotlight PA reported, the aid program is overwhelmed by demand and...
Push to ban smoking in casinos picks up steam
PITTSBURGH — The push to ban smoking in Pennsylvania's casinos is picking up steam.State Rep. Dan Frankel has re-introduced a bill that aims to eliminate loopholes that expose casino workers to secondhand smoke, expand the definition of smoking to include e-cigarettes and give local governments the ability to enact smoke-free ordinances. "What this is about is public health," Frankel said. "We know that smoking kills people 22,000 people in Pa. every year. Many of those people are affected by secondhand smoke." Rivers Casino said there are designated smoking and non-smoking spots. Also, the casino said its restaurants, banquet rooms, poker rooms and many other spaces are non-smoking areas. "Decisions about smoking in Pennsylvania's casinos are made by the state legislature and Rivers will of course comply with whatever the Commonwealth mandates," the casino said in a statement. Frankel said the legislation will come to the Health Committee next and he expects bipartisan support that will get it on the House floor.
WETM
TikTok creator shining a light on Upstate N.Y.
(WETM) – There is a common misconception about the state of New York. When you mention the words, “I’m from New York,” to some people, the only aspects of New York they can think of are skyscrapers, traffic, and the infamous ball drop at Times Square each year.
COVID surge didn’t materialize in Pennsylvania this winter — but will it?
Halfway through the third winter of COVID-19, we have not seen the wave or surge of cases that we did the previous two years. Why not?. There was an uptick of COVID cases nationally just after the holidays, but in the past few weeks, that trend has reversed itself. It...
