Top Towns: A Guide to the Best 07 Places to Live in Maine
Best Places to Live in Maine: There’s nothing more fabled than Maine’s jagged rocky coastline, frigid whitewater rivers, thriving fisheries, low, rolling mountains, and its most famous lobster. Is Maine in Canada or the USA?. A New England state, Maine is in the Northeastern region of the country.
Several proposed bills in Maine legislature aim at helping renters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Martin Ali has lived at Redbank Village apartments for the last year and a half. He remembers the spotlight his complex was in vividly. "Since we came here, we started looking for a new place," Ali said. He added that his rent hikes weren't as severe as others had it.
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
First round of $450 heating relief payments on the way for eligible Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine — Some eligible Mainers will soon receive their $450 in winter energy relief repayments. Gov. Janet Mills announced the first round of checks are being mailed on Monday. Related video above: Mills' winter heating cost relief plan passes. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult...
What’s the Status of Your $850 Inflation Relief Check from Maine?
There’s good news if you have been waiting on your $850 inflation relief check. Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks Funded and Mailed. The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) announced on January 31 that 10,200 inflation relief checks were put in the mail on Tuesday and will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
11 Of The Best Indoor Family Attractions In Maine
Have you been struggling to keep your kids busy this winter? It's okay to admit it. We won't judge. It is not easy during the winter months. But, you know that, as a parent, it is your mission to make sure your kids don't spend the next few months glued to their tablet or video games.
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’
Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
A Crazy Thing Happened That Led Me to Call the Police at My Maine Apartment
Okay, just hear me out. I have never called the police before unless you count the time that I accidently called them when I was a kid (the dial-out was 91, and I thought I needed another 1 before pressing the rest of the phone number). So, the other night...
With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns
Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
Is It Ever Legal In Maine To Turn Without Using A Signal Light?
When it comes to driving vehicles in the State of Maine, there are certain rules that pretty much everyone knows. The kind of rules that even kids who have never taken drivers' education classes know. You always stop at red lights, you stop for people in crosswalks, and you use your signal light when making a turn.
Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine
Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
Can You Name This Much-Visited Maine Cove?
In 1896, a Massachusetts-born painter purchased five acres near this cove from the local farmer for whom it’s named. The painter built a studio overlooking the picturesque harbor and hosted summer art classes there, attracting students from across New England. One of the country’s first plein air painting schools, it became a catalyst for the village’s transformation into a renowned artist colony. The cove is at the southern end of a famous mile-long walkway, and it’s spanned by this rare wooden double-leaf draw-footbridge. Built in 1941, the bridge is a landmark, but its safety has been compromised as its wooden piers have aged. Last year, Congress earmarked nearly $3 million to rebuild a bridge as beautiful as the original — but better able to endure the tides, storms, and salt air that attracted all those artists.
Tax refund fraud in Maine pegged at $1M to $1.5M annually
(The Center Square) – Fraud linked to tax refunds occurs annually in Maine to the tune of about $1 million to $1.5 million, according to a state official. Jerome Gerard, director of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, recently discussed the challenges his agency faces annually – and what steps are being taken to cut down on fraudulent activity from hackers. Fraud was one of multiple issues Gerard...
