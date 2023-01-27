ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nomadlawyer.org

Top Towns: A Guide to the Best 07 Places to Live in Maine

Best Places to Live in Maine: There’s nothing more fabled than Maine’s jagged rocky coastline, frigid whitewater rivers, thriving fisheries, low, rolling mountains, and its most famous lobster. Is Maine in Canada or the USA?. A New England state, Maine is in the Northeastern region of the country.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line

(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
DENNYSVILLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

What’s the Status of Your $850 Inflation Relief Check from Maine?

There’s good news if you have been waiting on your $850 inflation relief check. Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks Funded and Mailed. The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) announced on January 31 that 10,200 inflation relief checks were put in the mail on Tuesday and will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

11 Of The Best Indoor Family Attractions In Maine

Have you been struggling to keep your kids busy this winter? It's okay to admit it. We won't judge. It is not easy during the winter months. But, you know that, as a parent, it is your mission to make sure your kids don't spend the next few months glued to their tablet or video games.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’

Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
MAINE STATE
989wclz.com

With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns

Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse

Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
FREEPORT, ME
tourcounsel.com

Aroostook Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine

Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store....
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Down East

Can You Name This Much-Visited Maine Cove?

In 1896, a Massachusetts-born painter purchased five acres near this cove from the local farmer for whom it’s named. The painter built a studio overlooking the picturesque harbor and hosted summer art classes there, attracting students from across New England. One of the country’s first plein air painting schools, it became a catalyst for the village’s transformation into a renowned artist colony. The cove is at the southern end of a famous mile-long walkway, and it’s spanned by this rare wooden double-leaf draw-footbridge. Built in 1941, the bridge is a landmark, but its safety has been compromised as its wooden piers have aged. Last year, Congress earmarked nearly $3 million to rebuild a bridge as beautiful as the original — but better able to endure the tides, storms, and salt air that attracted all those artists.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Tax refund fraud in Maine pegged at $1M to $1.5M annually

(The Center Square) – Fraud linked to tax refunds occurs annually in Maine to the tune of about $1 million to $1.5 million, according to a state official. Jerome Gerard, director of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, recently discussed the challenges his agency faces annually – and what steps are being taken to cut down on fraudulent activity from hackers. Fraud was one of multiple issues Gerard...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

