Dense fog covered Jasper County, leading to dangerously low visibility

An ambulance from the Newton Fire Department travels northbound through dense fog on Highway 14 after a crash near the intersection of the highway and South 60th Avenue West between Newton and Monroe. Dense fog on Jan. 24 severely limited visibility throughout Jasper County. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Visibility issues caused by fog led to a crash with minor injuries on Jan. 24 along Highway 14 between Newton and Monroe.

Jasper County Sheriff John Halferty said the collision was between two cars on the intersection of Highway 14 South and South 60th Avenue West, the road that leads to Newton Correctional Facility. Halferty said Iowa State Patrol is leading the report, but he did say the crash was fog related.

“It looked really bad, but it was just minor injuries,” Halferty said. “We actually stopped traffic for a few minutes until we could get one of the cars off the roadway. Then we were down to a single-lane for a little while, but it was less than an hour before we opened Highway 14 back up.”

Meteorologist Chad Hahn with the U.S. National Weather Service of Des Moines told Newton News a light fog came to Newton around 4 a.m. Jan. 24, where visibility dropped below three miles. The fog turned dense around 5 a.m. when the visibility fell to 1/4 statute miles and persisted for the next seven hours.

Halferty said at times it felt like 1/8 mile or less in visibility, but was even more peculiar was how long the fog stayed in Newton. The sheriff said usually within the first hour after daylight the fog dissipates pretty quickly. Hahn said the fog eventually lifted between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

Frequently, visibilities of 1/4 mile or less are what is required to be considered dense fog, Hahn added. When fog forms in sub-freezing temperatures — like earlier that Tuesday — it can make for slick conditions on roads, too, especially on bridges and overpasses.

“Definitely a foggy day in Newton and all of Jasper County for sure,” Hahn said. “Fog is such a ‘sneaky’ hazard in that it may not be perceived as dangerous compared to winter storms or blizzards; and consequently some people may not account for it enough in their daily routine.”

Hahn stressed the importance of not overdriving your visibility.

“If you can’t stop within the distance that you can see, you’re traveling too fast.”

National Weather Service recommends drivers slow down and allow extra time to reach destination when driving in foggy conditions. Cars should use low-beam headlights or fog lights, but never use high-beam lights. Using high-beam lights causes glare and makes it even more difficult to see.

Drivers should leave plenty of distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern. To ensure drivers are staying in the proper lane, the National Weather Service recommends following the lines of the road with your eyes.

In the case of extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on hazard lights and then simply pull into a safe location like a parking lot of a local business and stop. If there is no parking lot available, pull the vehicle off to the road as far as possible.

When on the side of the road, turn on your hazard lights, set the emergency brake and keep your foot off the brake pedal.