Fire shutters the recently opened Gjelina on Bond Street

A fire yesterday just before noon has temporarily shuttered Gjelina, a popular L.A. import that just opened at the start of 2023 at 45 Bond St. The FDNY responded to a report of a fire here between the Bowery and Lafayette around 11:30 a.m. According to the @FDNYalerts account, the...
Openings: Bobby’s Night Out on Avenue C

Bobby's Night Out recently debuted on the NW corner of Avenue C and Ninth Street. East Village resident Bobby Gonzales is behind the establishment, which he described as "Tavern-style but more of a bar with great food." The menu includes a variety of tacos and burritos, including vegan options. Despite...
Week in Grieview

Posts this past week included (with a good-boy photo by Derek Berg) ... • Indictment announced against suspect who allegedly murdered James Cunningham on Avenue A last month (Friday) • RIP Tom Verlaine (Saturday) • La Mama to celebrate the reopening of its renovated home at 74A E. 4th St....
280 E. Houston St. prepped for new building construction

Workers have extended the plywood and set up a construction zone along 280 E. Houston St., where a new 11-story building will rise here between Avenue A and Avenue B. For the foreseeable future, pedestrians and cyclists will both be using the roadway to pass this property... There are a...
Signage alert: O'Flaherty's on Avenue A

Signage and a sidewalk awning arrived Friday for the new home of O'Flaherty's, the art gallery coming to 44 Avenue A at Third Street... As we first reported, artist-curator Jamian Juliano-Villani was moving her gallery into this space after a year at 55 Avenue C at Fourth Street (we covered the opening here, culminating with a barn burner of a show late this past summer).
