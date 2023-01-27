ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
lanereport.com

MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit

FRANKFORT, Ky. — MAREC Action is Excited to Host this New Event!. MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit: An Economic Development Outlook on Monday, February 13, in Frankfort. Capital Plaza Hotel. 405 Wilkinson Blvd. Frankfort, KY 40601. Join us to discuss growth, challenges, and...
FRANKFORT, KY
lanereport.com

PriceWeber names Michelle Stevens as company shareholder

PriceWeber, a digital-forward, full-service marketing, advertising and public relations agency, named Michelle Stevens, an Account Director and co-lead of PriceWeber’s Healthcare and Nonprofit practices, as a company shareholder. Stevens grew up in Clarksville, Indiana, and attended Indiana University Southeast, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy