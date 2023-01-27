Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit
FRANKFORT, Ky. — MAREC Action is Excited to Host this New Event!. MAREC Action will host the first-ever Kentucky Solar & Storage Summit: An Economic Development Outlook on Monday, February 13, in Frankfort. Capital Plaza Hotel. 405 Wilkinson Blvd. Frankfort, KY 40601. Join us to discuss growth, challenges, and...
lanereport.com
PriceWeber names Michelle Stevens as company shareholder
PriceWeber, a digital-forward, full-service marketing, advertising and public relations agency, named Michelle Stevens, an Account Director and co-lead of PriceWeber’s Healthcare and Nonprofit practices, as a company shareholder. Stevens grew up in Clarksville, Indiana, and attended Indiana University Southeast, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She...
