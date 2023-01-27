ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chef Dennis

Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole

If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.
Dicle Belul

Traditional Italian Bread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread.
msn.com

The Difference Between A Croque Monsieur And A Croque Madame

Ah, to be sitting on a terrace in France, sipping on a glass of wine while enjoying a croque monsieur -- or croque madame. There's something magical about French cuisine -- simplicity at its finest but made in a way to highlight delicious ingredients. Both the croque monsieur and the croque madame are perfect examples of this. There's nothing too special about these sandwiches on paper, but once devoured, you'll change your mind.
Giangi's Kitchen

Orecchiette With Chickpeas

Orecchiette with chickpeas and za'atar. A perfectly cooked orecchiette pasta blended with savory garlic, lemon, chickpeas, spinach, and zaatar with a touch of curry. Trust me, out of this world.
Giangi's Kitchen

Mushrooms, Ragu With Polenta

Mushrooms, sausage ragu with polenta, doesn’t sound like perfect comfort fall food?. Of course, there are so many versions of ragu, but most of them all have some meat as a base.
Mashed

José Andrés' Secret To The Perfect Paella

Perfecting a paella recipe is an art form that requires practice. To excel in the craft, there's no better person to learn from than an international icon in gastronomy and a fellow native of paella's origin country. Though he's now an American citizen living in Maryland and traveling the world through his charity, World Central Kitchen, chef and humanitarian José Andrés was born in raised in Spain (via Forbes). Having spent many years traversing his native country in search of the best dishes and ingredients, he has a Spain-focused food line selling products like sherry vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, tinned seafood, and jamón ibérico, not to mention 30 restaurants across the U.S. that helped introduce the American public to tapas.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Sopa de Conchas

Sopa de Conchas, or Mexican Shell Pasta Soup, is as classic as Mexican rice and tamales. Ready in minutes and perfect for picky eaters. Sopa de Conchas is one of the most traditional dishes in Mexican cuisine. Shell pasta puffed up and swimming in a tomato broth. We had this many afternoons coming home from school. Delicious and so comforting!
Chef Dennis

Cacio e Pepe Recipe

You’re going to love my Cacio e Pepe Recipe! It only takes five ingredients to make this deliciously cheesy, creamy, classic Italian pasta dish. And the best part is it only takes 10 minutes to prepare, making the perfect simple recipe for a weeknight meal.
nrn.com

Cacio e pepe is the darling of restaurant pasta menus

Not too long ago, cacio e pepe was a rather obscure pasta dish in the U.S. The simple preparation of long thin noodles, such as spaghetti or bucatini, traditionally spun with a little pasta water in a partially hollowed out wheel of pecorino Romano cheese and then seasoned with black pepper, took a backseat to more unctuous options, such as rich carbonara with its egg yolks and guanciale, or meatier ones such Bolognese, or of course the Italian-American spaghetti and meatballs.
