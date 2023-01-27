Read full article on original website
Rachel Roddy’s recipe for tomato and sausage ragu | A kitchen in Rome
How the tomato sauce that defined a nation came to be, plus a variation on the theme that’s perfect for making in a big batch
Lasagne Al Forno – An Italian Tradition
Lasagne al Forno is a delightful thin wide flat sheet pasta covered with the perfect meat tomato sauce, cheese, and bechamel cream within alternating layers and baked in the oven.
Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole
If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.
Traditional Italian Bread
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread.
The Difference Between A Croque Monsieur And A Croque Madame
Ah, to be sitting on a terrace in France, sipping on a glass of wine while enjoying a croque monsieur -- or croque madame. There's something magical about French cuisine -- simplicity at its finest but made in a way to highlight delicious ingredients. Both the croque monsieur and the croque madame are perfect examples of this. There's nothing too special about these sandwiches on paper, but once devoured, you'll change your mind.
Orecchiette With Chickpeas
Orecchiette with chickpeas and za'atar. A perfectly cooked orecchiette pasta blended with savory garlic, lemon, chickpeas, spinach, and zaatar with a touch of curry. Trust me, out of this world.
Mushrooms, Ragu With Polenta
Mushrooms, sausage ragu with polenta, doesn’t sound like perfect comfort fall food?. Of course, there are so many versions of ragu, but most of them all have some meat as a base.
José Andrés' Secret To The Perfect Paella
Perfecting a paella recipe is an art form that requires practice. To excel in the craft, there's no better person to learn from than an international icon in gastronomy and a fellow native of paella's origin country. Though he's now an American citizen living in Maryland and traveling the world through his charity, World Central Kitchen, chef and humanitarian José Andrés was born in raised in Spain (via Forbes). Having spent many years traversing his native country in search of the best dishes and ingredients, he has a Spain-focused food line selling products like sherry vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, tinned seafood, and jamón ibérico, not to mention 30 restaurants across the U.S. that helped introduce the American public to tapas.
Sopa de Conchas
Sopa de Conchas, or Mexican Shell Pasta Soup, is as classic as Mexican rice and tamales. Ready in minutes and perfect for picky eaters. Sopa de Conchas is one of the most traditional dishes in Mexican cuisine. Shell pasta puffed up and swimming in a tomato broth. We had this many afternoons coming home from school. Delicious and so comforting!
Cacio e Pepe Recipe
You’re going to love my Cacio e Pepe Recipe! It only takes five ingredients to make this deliciously cheesy, creamy, classic Italian pasta dish. And the best part is it only takes 10 minutes to prepare, making the perfect simple recipe for a weeknight meal.
Cacio e pepe is the darling of restaurant pasta menus
Not too long ago, cacio e pepe was a rather obscure pasta dish in the U.S. The simple preparation of long thin noodles, such as spaghetti or bucatini, traditionally spun with a little pasta water in a partially hollowed out wheel of pecorino Romano cheese and then seasoned with black pepper, took a backseat to more unctuous options, such as rich carbonara with its egg yolks and guanciale, or meatier ones such Bolognese, or of course the Italian-American spaghetti and meatballs.
