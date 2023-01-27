Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Fernandez signing caps big-spending Chelsea’s latest spree
Chelsea completed another staggering spending spree by its new American ownership — more than $350 million this time — by signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British-record fee on the final day of the January transfer window on Tuesday. A day of negotiations between Benfica and Chelsea’s...
Tri-City Herald
Southampton finalise arrival of Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana
Southampton have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes for a club-record fee. The Saints have been active in January after finding themselves bottom of the Premier League, having struck deals for midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, winger Mislav Orsic and full-back James Bree already this winter. The next...
Tri-City Herald
Jorginho FIFA 23: How to Complete the Flashback SBC
Jorginho FIFA 23 Flashback SBC went live Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. ET during the Team of the Year promotion. EA Sports surprised fans with a Flashback SBC later than usual in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The new Flashback Jorginho SBC celebrates his inclusion in the FIFA 22 Team of the Year squad after winning the Champions League and Euros with Chelsea and Italy respectively. Fans might be curious as to why this card was released after 1 p.m. ET.
Tri-City Herald
Hakim Ziyech’s PSG move falls through due to incredible paperwork error
Paris Saint-Germain have failed in an appeal to register the loan signing of Hakim Ziyech as Chelsea sent over the wrong paperwork to complete the deal three times. The Morocco international spent deadline day in the French capital as he looked to secure an exit from Stamford Bridge. Everything seemed...
Comments / 0