Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety

cpr.org
It looks like the Suncor shutdown is driving up gas prices
After Suncor Energy temporarily shut down Colorado's only oil and gas refinery last month, many industry experts told drivers to expect a rise in prices at the pump. Despite some signs that prices weren’t affected, those predictions now appear to be coming true. New data from the American Automobile...
Fort Morgan Times
Few housing options exist for residents being asked to vacate Greeley apartments for people with disabilities
GREELEY — Deb Walters’ home in Hope Apartments provides everything a 64-year-old living with cerebral palsy needs — a roll-in shower, a bed lift, aides to cook and clean, proximity to a grocery store, a nearby bus stop and a bike path she can use to drive her motorized wheelchair to a park.
KDVR.com
Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police
Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
cpr.org
As the pandemic reaches the 3-year mark, many call for a memorial to honor Colorado’s 15,000 COVID dead
At Jill and Greg Svenson’s house in Castle Pines, the dogs rule. Indy, Hugo, Mario, plus, “Monty and Molly, the two white ones,” Jill explains. That pair was an unexpected inheritance. They joined the pack two years ago after Jill’s mom, Trude, died in December 2020 at...
Odor investigation leads to bottled water recommendation in Dacono
A mysterious odor has forced authorities to recommend bottled water for some residents in the Dacono area.
Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119
Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — More than 600 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 207 flights were canceled at DIA and 594 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Colorado officials to unveil new legislation to crack down on car theft
State lawmakers will join with district attorneys and law enforcement officials on Monday to unveil new legislation aimed at combating auto theft, a growing problem in Colorado.
KRDO
Stolen vehicle out of Denver found in Pueblo, one man in custody
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man after he was found driving a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 28 at 12:35 p.m., officers recognized a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of E. Routt Ave. that was reported stolen out of Denver. According to the PPD,...
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ list
Twenty one tents make up Denver International Airport's iconic tented roof.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Denver International Airport’s iconic tented peaks recently landed on a global list of “public eyesores.”
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless people
When I experienced homelessness in 2019, I spent a lot of time on RTD property. It seemed like a place where I could inconspicuously exist. I often rested in the Union Station bus terminal and fell asleep there many times. I also rode the trains and the buses for hours on end, usually paying one fare but staying on after the completion of the route.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
The richest person in Denver is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
2 people killed in east Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday morning.
30,000 Coloradans had brown drinking water this January, CDPHE says
Brown water is the last thing anyone would want to see coming out of their kitchen sink tap, but that was case for 30,000 people this month in Arapahoe County. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly half the population of the East Cherry Creek Valley water district was affected. Officials with ECCV tell CBS News Colorado the discoloration incident was a result of a maintenance issue at the beginning of the year. CDPHE says while the water is safe to drink an incident of this magnitude is rare."I would say this event was unusually large in terms of the...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Dozens gather in Denver to protest police killing of Tyre Nichols
Dozens of people gathered in the bitter cold at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday evening to protest the police killing of Tyre Nichols, and rally for all victims of police brutality.
Comments / 4