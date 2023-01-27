Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Sports In Brief
HOUSTON (AP) — DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, giving him his first head coaching job and bringing him back to the place where he started his playing career. Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two...
Porterville Recorder
Massner leads Western Illinois against Denver after 30-point outing
Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers have gone 6-3 in home games. Denver is eighth in...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115
CHARLOTTE (115) Hayward 6-12 3-3 16, Washington 5-13 2-2 14, Plumlee 7-12 0-2 14, Ball 10-26 4-6 27, Rozier 6-20 6-6 20, Thor 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 5-13 2-3 15, Williams 1-5 3-4 5, Smith Jr. 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 42-111 20-26 115. MILWAUKEE (124) Connaughton 3-12 1-2 8, G.Antetokounmpo...
Porterville Recorder
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103
Percentages: FG .398, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 12-44, .273 (Leonard 3-6, Powell 3-7, George 2-8, Batum 2-9, Covington 1-3, Mann 1-3, Jackson 0-3, Kennard 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Zubac 3, Leonard 2, Covington). Turnovers: 8 (George 5, Covington, Leonard, Mann). Steals: 15 (Leonard 5,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, New Orleans 113
NEW ORLEANS (113) Ingram 5-17 5-6 16, Murphy III 6-11 1-1 14, Valanciunas 5-9 0-1 10, Jones 6-8 7-8 21, McCollum 7-19 5-5 21, Marshall 1-3 2-2 4, Hernangomez 3-3 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 6-7 1-2 13, Alvarado 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 21-25 113. DENVER...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 75, NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Bradley 3-8, Seiko 2-4, Butler 1-3, Parrish 1-3, Trammell 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Arop, Mensah). Turnovers: 10 (Mensah 3, Butler 2, Trammell 2, Arop, LeDee, Seiko). Steals: 3 (Trammell 2, Seiko). Technical Fouls: Trammell, 15:46...
Comments / 0