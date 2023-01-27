ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kiwaradio.com

Subzero Temperatures Cause Issues In Sioux City Fire

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Fire Department spokesman says it could take some time before they can determine the exact cause of a fire that destroyed a restaurant in a strip mall Sunday. Captain Ryan Collins says the aftermath of fighting the fire in below-zero temperatures will...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse

INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Insurance adjusters are in Inwood, Iowa, Monday assessing the damage after part of the roof collapsed at the Community Center over the weekend. The steel-frame building likely couldn’t support the heavy snow that’s accumulated this winter. No one was hurt. But Saturday night’s collapse could have taken a tragic turn, if not for a change of plans by some young basketball players.
INWOOD, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa family files wrongful death lawsuit against Sioux City hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Michael Dreckman is alleging medical negligence against Mercy Hospital in Sioux City after they say he flatlined and staff did not respond for over five minutes. According to court documents, Dreckman was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City for acute coronary...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Homelessness and housing: Part 1

REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WOWT

1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI

SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCRG.com

RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
CORALVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Worthington Man Arrested After Felony-Level Criminal Mischief Incident In Hospers

Hospers, Iowa — A Worthington, Minnesota man has been arrested on felony criminal mischief charges after an act of vandalism was reported in Hospers. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Obdulio Lopez-Vail of Worthington is accused of vandalizing a vehicle on Wednesday, January 25th. He was arrested on Friday.
HOSPERS, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Woman Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident

A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening at the 600th Street and Highway 71 intersection just east of Storm Lake. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:20pm Friday. 40-year-old Ann Krummen of Storm Lake was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain eastbound on 600th Street, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 71. Krummen failed to yield to the right of way, and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Highway 71, driven by 37-year-old Michael Sly of Dallas Center.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested on OWI charge in Hull

HULL—A 32-year-old Hull man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian James Verwolf stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan for failing to use its turn signal at the intersection of Railroad Street and Main Street in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun

PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA

