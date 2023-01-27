A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening at the 600th Street and Highway 71 intersection just east of Storm Lake. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:20pm Friday. 40-year-old Ann Krummen of Storm Lake was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain eastbound on 600th Street, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 71. Krummen failed to yield to the right of way, and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Highway 71, driven by 37-year-old Michael Sly of Dallas Center.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO