kiwaradio.com
Subzero Temperatures Cause Issues In Sioux City Fire
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Fire Department spokesman says it could take some time before they can determine the exact cause of a fire that destroyed a restaurant in a strip mall Sunday. Captain Ryan Collins says the aftermath of fighting the fire in below-zero temperatures will...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital
Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
KELOLAND TV
Snowboard outing may have prevented tragedy at roof collapse
INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Insurance adjusters are in Inwood, Iowa, Monday assessing the damage after part of the roof collapsed at the Community Center over the weekend. The steel-frame building likely couldn’t support the heavy snow that’s accumulated this winter. No one was hurt. But Saturday night’s collapse could have taken a tragic turn, if not for a change of plans by some young basketball players.
Vehicle crashes into Sioux City Pronto Express gas station
Sioux City police officers were alerted of the incident at Pronto Express on Business Highway 75 around 11:41 a.m.
siouxlandnews.com
Supervisors declaring "emergency" over structural integrity of county building
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is declaring an emergency regarding the structural integrity of a county building. Structural engineers say the south wall of the Trosper-Hoyt building at 9th and Douglas St. is bowing outward and is in imminent danger of collapse. The county...
Another bout of snow hits Sioux City
With two major snow events in just over a week, there's a lot of white powder all around city roadways.
KCRG.com
Iowa family files wrongful death lawsuit against Sioux City hospital
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Michael Dreckman is alleging medical negligence against Mercy Hospital in Sioux City after they say he flatlined and staff did not respond for over five minutes. According to court documents, Dreckman was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City for acute coronary...
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
Man allegedly sprayed victim with fire extinguisher, charged with assault
Sioux City police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being sprayed with a fire extinguisher during an alleged burglary on Tuesday.
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
nwestiowa.com
Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
KCRG.com
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
Stray of the Day: Meet Tory
A 2-to-3 year old, female, brown-and-white Bull Terrier, Tory was found as a stray on the north-side of town.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Arrested After Felony-Level Criminal Mischief Incident In Hospers
Hospers, Iowa — A Worthington, Minnesota man has been arrested on felony criminal mischief charges after an act of vandalism was reported in Hospers. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Obdulio Lopez-Vail of Worthington is accused of vandalizing a vehicle on Wednesday, January 25th. He was arrested on Friday.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident
A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening at the 600th Street and Highway 71 intersection just east of Storm Lake. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:20pm Friday. 40-year-old Ann Krummen of Storm Lake was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain eastbound on 600th Street, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 71. Krummen failed to yield to the right of way, and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Highway 71, driven by 37-year-old Michael Sly of Dallas Center.
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED
Anne Westra, Sioux City's communications & public engagement specialist, said using CodeRed can help citizens stay informed on what's going on in the city.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested on OWI charge in Hull
HULL—A 32-year-old Hull man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian James Verwolf stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan for failing to use its turn signal at the intersection of Railroad Street and Main Street in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Charged for shooting woman with Nerf gun
PAULLINA—A 37-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of domestic abuse assault — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of John Anthony Bandomo stemmed from shooting his fiancée in the face with Nerf gun and “acting in a physically erratic and unreasonable manner while she was on the phone with law enforcement dispatch,” according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 2