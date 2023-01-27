Read full article on original website
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
A Dead Humpback Whale Was Discovered On NY BeachAbdul GhaniHempstead, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Salsa at Vitti's Dance Studio in February
Salsa Classes “on 1” Monday nights, February session begins on 2/6/23. Beginner/Advanced Beginner Class at 7 pm. 4 weeks $60, $20 drop-in per class. Learn steps to get yourself moving to the Latin rhythms. Start with the basics and advance to the next level to show your mastery on the dance floor!
Friends of the Danbury Library Little Red House Bookstore Reopening on Thursday
FEBRUARY 2, 3 & 4 – 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. BUY ONE ITEM, GET SECOND ITEM – OF EQUAL OR LESSER VALUE – FREE!. The Little Red House Bookstore is located at 15 Main Street. Access the Book Store via the entrance to South Street School.
Galentine's Paint & Sip Fundrasier
Galentine's Paint & Sip Fundrasier to benefit Relay For Life of Patterson. DIY your very own lazysusan with us for a great cause!. Invite your bestie and join Frandoodles at Iron & Wine in Patterson on Thursday, February 16th at 6:30pm!. We will guide you step by step in creating...
Cast Iron Chef Chophouse & Oyster Bar: A Sneak Peek at the Valentine’s Day Menu
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and why not spend it enjoying some delicious food with the one you love? Master Chef Attilio Marini from the Cast Iron Chef Chophouse and Oyster Bar in New Haven joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio kitchen to take a “sneak peek” at their Valentine’s Day menu, and to demonstrate some sizzling cast iron cooking.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Beardsley Bart the Prairie Dog to Offer Spring Prediction on February 2
Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have Beardsley Bart? Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog, Beardsley Bart will be making a sunrise appearance on Groundhog’s Day to share his weather forecast on Thursday, Feb. 2. Bart’s closest confidant and Prairie Dog Interpreter Gregg Dancho, director of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, will translate for Bart when the sun rises at 7:03 a.m.
The Maritime is Looking Ahead to April with Seal Spotting and Birding Cruises, City Nature Challenge, and More!
Grab your binoculars! The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is holding its final Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises of the season on Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. Aquarium educators will identify species including harbor seals, gray seals, buffleheads, mergansers, long-tailed ducks, and red-throated loons, for guests on these two-hour cruises and discuss their natural histories.
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Revised 2023 Season
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse has reduced its 2023 season to three productions from the previously announced five. The change reflects the impact that COVID has had, and continues to have, on the Playhouse and the performing arts community nationwide, according to the Playhouse board of trustees and staff leadership.
Judy’s Bar + Kitchen is Back with Heat + Eat BBQ Menu
It was early 2022 when Judith Roll announced she would be closing her popular neighborhood eatery, Judy’s Bar + Kitchen, after 7 great years in North Stamford. But fans of the High Ridge restaurant’s style of BBQ & comfort food can rejoice, Judy’s is back with a new format!
Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Comes to Port Chester
Long Island Medium’s Theresa Caputo is making her way to Port Chester for a live reading at The Capitol Theatre. For famed medium Theresa Caputo, it was a national tragedy that changed her life’s course. “I embraced my gift after 9/11. That was how I really made that decision to do what I do for a living,” says Caputo. “I was struggling at that time, and it was shown to me that people were left with questions; they needed to know that their loved one was safe and at peace and that they were okay.”
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
East End Full Show: Long Island Aquarium, saying goodbye to Main Street Haircutters
Doug Geed takes a trip to the perfect spot to beat the winter blues - the Long Island Aquarium. Also, a look inside Main Street Haircutters in Riverhead before they close their doors for good. MORE INFORMATION. Main Street (Route 25), Riverhead.
New York Comedy Club Readies to Open in Stamford with Grand Opening this February
One of the most influential and popular comedy venues in the world is just days away from hosting their grand opening right here in Stamford!. The New York Comedy Club officially opens their doors Saturday, February 11th with TWO shows … one of which is already sold out!. I...
Brewster Little League Registration For 2023 Now Open
Brewster Little League Registration For 2023 Now Open. There is an early bird discount of 10% for registrations made on or before January 31, 2023. Late registration fee of 10% for registrations made after. March 13, 2023. Registrations will not be processed after March 31. For registration assistance please email:
Bridgeport to be Home to New Restaurant, Likely this Spring, as Fat Angelo's to Open Third State Location
A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, confirmed they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu. items,...
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan: Hooey Mountain
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Hooey Mountain!
Ridgefield Restaurant Worker Loses Home In Fire: Thousands Raised From Fundraiser
A beloved Ridgefield restaurant employee and mother of three who lost her home in a fire is now receiving a slew of donations from her community to help her rebuild. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Orfa Escobedo-Diaz, a well-known employee of Bailey's Backyard, located in Ridgefield at 23 Bailey Ave., lost her home after a fire destroyed it.
Former Staten Islander Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino from ‘Jersey Shore’ welcomes baby girl
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a new situation to deal with, as he and wife, Lauren Sorrentino, welcomed a baby girl this past Tuesday, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com, recently reported. The couple, who live in Holmdel,...
Norwalk photos: Bobcat
NORWALK, Conn. — Paul Cantor and his wife were walking Saturday on Redcoat Road when what appears to be a bobcat crossed the road in front of them, he said. It continued through a neighbor’s yard, through the trees toward Fillow Street. “It always picks up our spirits...
WCSU offers Sip & Paint, Artist Lectures and Art Exhibition to the community
DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Art will host several events open to the public in February 2023 including a Sip & Paint on Friday, Feb. 3, and Visiting Artist Lectures on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the university’s Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury.
