Colleton County, SC

WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville police looking for missing juvenile

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl on Tuesday. Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville. Police say detectives are investigating the incident. If you have any information on where Katie may be,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV-TV

Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign

City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
The Berkeley Observer

Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner

HUGER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed while operating a 4-wheeler. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the ATV driver is Christian Walker Foster, 22, of Huger. Hartwell said his office was contacted Friday at 10:17 p.m. in reference to a 4-wheeler accident on Old Hagen Avenue in Huger in a wooded area. Foster was pronounced […] The post Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
HUGER, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Bluffton child found safe

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into the late afternoon

Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into …. Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Guns, cell phones examined during day 7 of Murdaugh …. Witness testimony...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing multiple charges including two counts of kidnapping, a charge of assault and battery 1st degree and a charge of assault and battery 3rd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Burning trash fire spreads to nearby Colleton County property

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unattended trash pile fire burned acres of forest, before reaching a neighbor’s property in Colleton County on January 17.  Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive.  According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to an outdoor fire […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

SIDC Hosts 8th annual 'Traffick Jam'

On Saturday, the 8th annual Traffick Jam was held by the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council to raise awareness about human trafficking in our community. On Saturday, the 8th annual Traffick Jam was held by the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council to raise awareness about human trafficking in our community. 8th Annual...
SAVANNAH, GA

