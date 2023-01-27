Read full article on original website
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
WSAV-TV
Day 7 of the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh comes to a close
Day 7 of the Alex Murdaugh trial has come to a close. A statement previously made by Murdaugh as well as cell phone data coming into question. Day 7 of the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh …. Day 7 of the Alex Murdaugh trial has come to a close....
live5news.com
Summerville police looking for missing juvenile
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl on Tuesday. Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville. Police say detectives are investigating the incident. If you have any information on where Katie may be,...
WSAV-TV
Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign
City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
WJCL
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner
HUGER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed while operating a 4-wheeler. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the ATV driver is Christian Walker Foster, 22, of Huger. Hartwell said his office was contacted Friday at 10:17 p.m. in reference to a 4-wheeler accident on Old Hagen Avenue in Huger in a wooded area. Foster was pronounced […] The post Huger Man Killed in 4-Wheeler Accident: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in triple shooting at Moncks Corner bar
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
Missing Bluffton child found safe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into the late afternoon
Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues into …. Andrew Davis has a 5:00 p.m. update on the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Guns, cell phones examined during day 7 of Murdaugh …. Witness testimony...
live5news.com
Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing multiple charges including two counts of kidnapping, a charge of assault and battery 1st degree and a charge of assault and battery 3rd degree.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
WJCL
GSP: Driver involved in high-speed chase through Savannah gets away
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The search is on for a driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through Savannah on Saturday. The chase began when troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger on MLK Jr. Blvd. near Oglethorpe Ave. on Saturday night. At one...
live5news.com
Dozens of guns stolen from cars on King St., Charleston Police Dept. reports
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of guns have been stolen from cars on King Street since 2019 - and that’s just the number of stolen guns actually reported to the Charleston Police Department. Craig Dubose, one of the public information officers for Charleston Police Department, says there’s no national...
Tennessee man arrested in Mount Pleasant for criminal solicitation of minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Tennessee man was arrested in Mount Pleasant earlier this month after being accused of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Robert Walkup, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. allegedly solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be […]
Burning trash fire spreads to nearby Colleton County property
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An unattended trash pile fire burned acres of forest, before reaching a neighbor’s property in Colleton County on January 17. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe the fire was started by children burning a trash pile at a residence on Robin Drive. According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to an outdoor fire […]
WSAV-TV
SIDC Hosts 8th annual 'Traffick Jam'
On Saturday, the 8th annual Traffick Jam was held by the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council to raise awareness about human trafficking in our community. On Saturday, the 8th annual Traffick Jam was held by the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council to raise awareness about human trafficking in our community. 8th Annual...
