spectrumnews1.com
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
Massachusetts extra COVID SNAP benefits ends, view list of resources for help
Additional Federal funding for the state's food assistance programs will end Wednesday.
Question Everything: Why are teachers able to strike if it's illegal?
WOBURN - Even though it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, students in Woburn missed classes Monday while teachers gathered downtown with signs demanding better pay for paraprofessionals. "We know this is an illegal strike," said Woburn Teachers' Association president Barbara Locke. "We want to be in our classroom right now. We don't want to be right here." While both sides were at the negotiating table, city and state attorneys asked a judge to order an end to the strike with an injunction that would impose fines if it continues. "I think I'd be quarterbacking the...
Healey files supplemental budget with nearly $300M for emergency assistance; school meals to remain free
BOSTON — As the first month of her tenure fades into later and later sunsets, Gov. Maura Healey filed an almost $300 million supplemental budget bill Monday to fill economic gaps left by federal financial assistance programs that are ending. The announcement came in the afternoon as leaders in the House, Senate and...
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
WBUR
Growing violence against health care workers prompts Mass. hospitals to adopt new codes of conduct
Hospitals across Massachusetts have agreed to enforce new codes of conduct to help shield health care workers from the growing threat of violence and abuse from patients. The new policies will ban violence, as well as offensive, abusive and discriminatory language and behaviors. Any patient who violates the rules could be asked to leave and seek care elsewhere.
Mass. ranks 5th in the nation for education, 1st for student success
New England states nabbed four of the top five spots. Massachusetts has the fifth-best education system in the country for 2023, according to a report from Scholaroo. Four New England states made the top five list. Scholaroo is a scholarship-finding service that also releases data reports related to education. Its...
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
fallriverreporter.com
Want to spot a bald eagle in Massachusetts? Here is how
Westborough, MA – Many people are surprised to find out that winter is a prime time for birding. There are opportunities for beginner and experienced birders to spot our year-round resident birds as well as the seasonal “snowbirds” that visit Massachusetts for the winter months. Some veteran birders make an annual trek to the Massachusetts coast in winter catch a glimpse of seabirds and sea ducks. Other, more casual birders are content with the sight of back-capped chickadees, downy woodpeckers, or white-breasted nuthatches as they walk or ski along. One iconic bird—the bald eagle—is becoming easier for winter birders to spot.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Governor Healey offers sympathetic ear in business address
NEWTON, MASS. – Three weeks into her tenure in the corner office, Gov. Maura Healey told business leaders her administration is ready to “do more” to address their pressing concerns and targeted workforce strain, tax relief and health care investment as broad areas of focus. Addressing hundreds...
Boston Globe
Worcester is booming amid Boston’s housing affordability crisis. Now its home prices are soaring, too.
Proposals before Worcester’s City Council would aim to require affordable housing and legalize accessory units. For decades, Worcester has craved new development. Now, thanks to Greater Boston’s exorbitant housing prices, the city is seeing its first real building boom in recent history. But the growth hasn’t come without pain.
WBUR
State freezes admissions at Leominster nursing home after COVID outbreak and 2 deaths
A state public health team has been helping to control a COVID-19 outbreak at a Leominster nursing home where two residents have died. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a total of 83 people tested positive in the outbreak, including 50 residents at Life Care Center of Leominster and 33 staff members. Admissions to Life Care Center of Leominster have been frozen because of the outbreak.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
Here’s How Many Massachusetts Residents Rely On Home Heating Oil
Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Massachusetts this weekend and the subject of energy usage came up on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday. Friday night's low temperature is forecasted to be around 10 below zero with windy conditions to boot. February is essentially here and although we've had a rather mild winter, this cold snap is not supposed to last more than two days.
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
wamc.org
Deadline nears in most Massachusetts communities to apply for a property tax abatement
The average property tax bill for a single-family home in Massachusetts went up by almost $400 this year. If a homeowner believes their property has been overvalued by their local assessors office, an abatement may be the only way to reduce their tax bill. The deadline to apply for a...
spectrumnews1.com
MGM Springfield celebrates first day of sports betting in Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque and other representatives, each placed bets Tuesday on upcoming games, including the Super Bowl, to celebrate the first day of sports wagering in Massachusetts. What You Need To Know. As of Tuesday, MGM Springfield is now...
