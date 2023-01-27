Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
HARD Summer 2023 music festival returns to L.A. after 10 years
The annual HARD Summer 2023 music festival is headed back to Los Angeles this August for the first time in 10 years. This year marks the 15th edition of the festival and will be combining three L.A. venues: LA Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park and BMO Stadium. The festival’s acts will be spread across those three campuses.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Coldplay at the Rose Bowl
Coldplay is coming to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this fall as part of their “Music of the Spheres” world tour. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners are Live Nation are furnishing a pair for one lucky KTLA viewer. Use the code word COLDPLAY to complete and submit the form below for your chance to win two tickets to see Coldplay live in concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, September 30th. They’ll be joined by H.E.R. With three grammy nominations this year alone, Coldplay just gets better and better. Don’t miss your opportunity to see them live. Good luck!
KTLA.com
Olivia in LA: Projecting LA
For more information on The LA Project visit their website. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Jan. 27, 2023.
KTLA.com
Brandon Tsay honored at Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival for disarming Monterey Park gunman
Brandon Tsay, the dance studio manager who bravely disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could take more lives, was awarded the Medal of Courage at Alhambra’s Lunar New Year festival Sunday. “This year started off as extremely difficult,” Tsay told the crowd. “But we’ve got the rest of...
KTLA.com
What we know about the Pasadena doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff
A man accused of trying to kill his family by driving a Tesla over a cliff with them inside has been charged with attempted murder by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. Here’s what we know about him so far. Dharmesh Patel, 41, is a medical doctor...
KTLA.com
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
KTLA.com
Black Lives Matter protesters block streets in Venice
Black Lives Matter demonstrators blocked streets in Venice Sunday to protest the deaths of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during an arrest in Memphis, and Keenan Anderson, who died after he was restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles police officers. More than two hundred demonstrators...
KTLA.com
2 LAPD officers injured in crash in East Hollywood
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized Tuesday after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in East Hollywood. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Melrose and Western avenues, according to an LAPD spokesperson. Police say two officers were riding in a police SUV and...
KTLA.com
Rep. Judy Chu discusses Monterey Park shooting and gun reform
(Inside California Politics) — Congresswoman Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the Lunar New Year mass shooting in that city. Rep. Chu, who lives in Monterey Park and is a former mayor of the city, also discusses the changes she would like...
KTLA.com
High winds hit Southern California following storm’s departure
Santa Ana winds will buffet Southern California on Tuesday, with gusts hitting up to 75 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. The winds follow the rainstorm that struck earlier this week and are expected to hit parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with gusts up to 40 or 50 mph in the mountains and foothills and gusts of 30 to 45 mph in the coastal areas and valleys, the NWS said.
KTLA.com
Long Beach to hold ’emergency meeting’ to address soaring natural gas bills
Long Beach will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to address soaring natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents this winter. “We know that utility bills have been unusually high due to record high natural gas prices,” Mayor Rex Richardson tweeted. “That’s why…I’m calling an emergency City Council meeting to establish a financial assistance fund for seniors and families struggling to make ends meet.”
KTLA.com
Dana Point man arrested for hate crime after defacing Latina-focused mural with ‘white supremacy language’
A Dana Point man has been arrested and accused of a hate crime after police say he spray-painted racist remarks on a well-known Costa Mesa mural dedicated to immigrant Latinas. Costa Mesa Police Department officers responded the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2022, to “Las Poderosas,” a 70-foot-long mural in the...
KTLA.com
Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Long Beach caught on security cameras
Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Tuesday announced an investigation into a string of commercial burglaries that appear to involve one suspect who was captured on security cameras at several different locations. The three burglaries occurred on Jan. 28 between 4:50 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. “Each incident involved...
KTLA.com
Stabbing at Tustin High School prompts temporary shelter-in-place order
A male student at Tustin High School was taken to the hospital Tuesday after allegedly being stabbed by another male student, officials announced. Officers with the Tustin Police Department responded to the school, located at 1171 El Camino Real, at around 12:18 p.m. When police arrived, they took the juvenile...
KTLA.com
CHP seeks public’s help after driver found shot to death on 405 Fwy off-ramp in Westchester
The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who left a man dead on a Westchester freeway off-ramp early Saturday morning. The victim, an unidentified man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, the CHP said in a press release.
KTLA.com
Authorities ask for public’s help to identify 2 female burglary suspects in Yucaipa
Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help in identifying two female burglary suspects. The first incident occurred on Dec. 19, at around 6:45 p.m., when deputies from the Yucaipa Station responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at Fitness 19, according to an SBSD news release.
