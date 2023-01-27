Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Sumter, Greene counties eligible for FEMA assistance
CLANTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter and Greene counties are eligible for FEMA assistance for damage from the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Alabama. Individuals and households may apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. Information for renters who need to make claims is included.
Winter weather advisory expanded to 3 Alabama counties
Take care if you’re out and about in north Alabama tonight. There could be some slippery roads to deal with. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued -- and now expanded -- a winter weather advisory for Colbert, Limestone and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama that will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Colbert County was added to the advisory Tuesday night.)
WSFA
State looking to help Alabamians reclaim their unclaimed property
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the state is looking to help Alabamians reclaim such property that is rightfully theirs. State Treasurer Young Boozer described unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.
Alabama Black Belt town gets $10 million to salvage failing sewer system
A small community in Alabama’s Black Belt is getting $10 million to repair a failing sewer system that residents say has been holding the town back for decades. State and federal officials traveled to the small town of Hayneville in Lowndes County Friday, to officially sign paperwork designating $10 million in funding to repair and upgrade the city’s sewer system.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools delaying starts Wednesday due to winter weather threat
The following school districts have announced changes to their Wednesday schedule due to the possibility of winter weather impacts. Athens State University: Campus will open at 10 a.m. Calhoun Community College: Campus will open at 10 a.m. Colbert County Schools: Three-hour delay. Florence City Schools: Two-hour delay. Franklin County Schools:...
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
The man was listed in critical condition and was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan for treatment after being thrown off his motorcycle. Students at Newton Elementary wondered what in the world was going on after they were summoned to the lunchroom. Dothan Housing working towards more...
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
wtvy.com
Ivey issues new rules for state’s open record request process
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public record request process in Alabama is one of the most difficult in the country, according to a 2019 University of Arizona journalism study. Only 10% of the Alabama records requests were completed. “We don’t have a good track record as a state in making...
Alabama Skies: Flooding rains continue
There will be a short period of time today without rainfall, but don’t expect dryer weather to stay. Rain returns tonight across much of the state, and rainfall is expected to just get heavier as the week continues. The National Weather Service is continuing to watch the Tombigbee River...
Alabama Skies: Ice threatening our border while rain, fog on tap
If you’re planning to travel outside Alabama today, be sure to check road conditions and airline status updates anywhere north or west. It looks like we’re going to avoid the problems seen in Tennessee and Mississippi with ice accumulations, but the threat is close enough to keep an eye out just in case temperatures cool with moisture still a threat.
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
Alabama mass prison release limited to 80 inmates due to lack of victim notification
After news of hundreds of Alabama inmates leaving prison early and a Monday lawsuit from the Alabama Attorney General, less than half of the originally reported inmates were released on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 369 state inmates were set to be released early from prison following implementation of a 2021 state...
Landfill fire, GOP officers, whale study: Down in Alabama
After a week with the EPA managing the Moody landfill fire, air-quality readings are improving. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl has been selected vice chair for the southern region of the Republican National Committee. Researchers at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Researach Center have released partial results...
iheart.com
Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release
Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
Prison releases, Victoryland cutbacks, gas prices: Down in Alabama
It’s expected that the Alabama Department of Corrections will release around 400 inmates from prisons around the state. Victoryland Casino president Lewis Benefield said it will lay off hundreds of people after the Alabama Supreme Court shut down electronic bingo. Gas prices are up again. The “Down in Alabama”...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt
Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Early release of hundreds of incarcerated people delayed; questions remain about public safety
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Over 400 incarcerated individuals are scheduled for supervised early release beginning Tuesday as a 2021 amendment to a previous law related to early release goes into effect, but that process has been delayed until victims of crimes committed by each individual are notified, according to court documents obtained by APR.
wbrc.com
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect. As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.
wbrc.com
Animal welfare groups pushing for stricter laws against cockfighting in Ala. as bird flu continues to spread
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Animal welfare groups are calling on Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to push for harsher laws against cockfighting in the state. Leaders said the illegal activity is contributing to the spread of bird flu and putting the commercial poultry industry at risk. “Alabama by far has the...
Outlook murky for Alabama lottery, casino bill this year
A state senator who has sponsored bills for a lottery, casinos, sports betting, and a gambling regulatory board for Alabama said he plans to propose similar legislation again this year. Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Atmore, said Alabama needs to take control of gambling and obtain benefit from it because it is...
