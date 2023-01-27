People’s Self-Help Housing Receives $475,000+ to Bring High Speed Internet Access to Residents

Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
5150 Powers Expanded in Santa Barbara County for Three-Month Pilot Project
For decades, Santa Barbara held the distinction of being the only county in California in which law enforcement officers were not empowered or authorized to issue 5150 holds on individuals they deemed to pose an imminent risk to either themselves or others. As of February 1, that’s changing. Sort of.
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
Santa Barbara Independent
A Cautionary Tale
Don’t let what is happening to the residents of Los Alamos happen to you. A development in Los Alamos is underway that will increase the population of our tiny town by 10-20 percent with no concessions for improving the infrastructure of Los Alamos! Can you imagine what would happen if one developer planned on increasing the population of Montecito by 800 to 1,600 people? Probably, not what is happening to us in Los Alamos.
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Cachuma Lake at 99% capacity; remains closed to all vessels
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report. While more water means more fun for water...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …
Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
What Happens When You Call 911 With A Mental Health Problem?
We unraveled the vast network of mental health emergency services in California.
Man says his recent SoCalGas bill is over $900 - Here's what concerned customers can do for help
As Californians struggle to pay sky-high natural gas bills, utility access activists are encouraging people to contact state regulators.
waste360.com
How a California Hauler Makes Cannabis Waste Collection Easy
California is known as a frontrunner in legislation and regulation. Even though cannabis has been approved for medical use in the state since 1996 and recreational use since 2016, the state's burgeoning industry is still navigating the waste it produces. Easy Waste Management, a Los Angeles-based company founded just five...
El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm
The winter storms of January 2023 have led to the closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Seeing smoke off Highway 1 in Morro Bay? This is why
Smoke may be visible in the area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select days, California State Parks said.
Santa Barbara Independent
California History Comes Alive in Unique Theatrical Production
The Farallon Islands are uninviting rocks 27 miles off San Francisco, pummeled by wind and surf and concealed in fog. In the 19th century, the lighthouse there ensured the safety of the ships coming into the bay leaden with prospectors dreaming of gold — and entrepreneurs envisioning the profit to be made in boomtown San Francisco. The Farallonites, choreographed by Dana Lawton and based in part on poetry by Jennifer Kulbeck, is a theater/dance hybrid that tells the story of the intrepid lighthouse keepers (and their families) who braved the bleakness and extreme weather to keep the beacon of light alive in the mist.
See drone video — and before-and-after photos — as crack grows at Pismo Beach cliff
Shell Beach cliff holding a beloved community bench continues to crack.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
Well-Known Mountain Lion P-81 Killed on California Highway: REPORT
“We are saddened to share the news that mountain lion P-81 was likely killed by a vehicle strike,” the National Park Service (NPS) confirmed over the weekend. On Sunday, January 22, California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officials collected P-81’s body on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road. Both busy roadways cut through the the western Santa Monica Mountains, which are crucial habitat for California cougars. P-81, too, was critical to both CDFW and NPS’ understanding of the species in this area. But his life was cut short by a vehicle strike that left him dead in the middle of the highway. P-81 was around 4-years-old when he died.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Central Library to Remain Closed Another Week Due to Poor Air Quality
Santa Barbara Central Library will remain closed at least another week due to continuing construction-related impacts to air quality, city officials said on Monday. Last Thursday, Santa Barbara City spokesperson Shelly Cone announced the library would be closed at least until January 31 “out of an abundance of caution” after recent construction “impacted air quality” and forced the building’s closure to ensure the health and safety of patrons and staff. The day before the library was expected to reopen, however, Cone announced that the building now won’t be open until at least Tuesday, February 7.
GV Wire
Four-Day School Week Trend Grows Nationwide, but Not in California
The nationwide trend of four-day school weeks sees success in cost savings, attendance, and teacher recruitment. But the trend isn’t catching on in California. There are only two small and remote school districts, Leggett Valley Unified in Mendocino County and Big Sur Unified in Monterey County, have the shorter school week in California.
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Santa Barbara Independent
Family Members Say Wait to Buy?
I heard some discussion this week from an agent on our team working with a buyer. I wanted to pass this along as I thought it was a great case of where we are now. He mentioned that the parents of the buyers were saying to wait to buy. Which as a parent or family member, being protective of their kids or extended family from an outsider could make sense. But let’s dive deeper into this advice.
