Greer, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing man from Anderson County

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen on Jan. 28. Deputies said Michael A. Tucker was last seen around 8 a.m. in the area of Audry Hardy in Iva. Tucker is described as six foot tall and 160 pounds...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Relative finds two people dead inside Simpsonville home, deputies say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Simpsonville home on Monday. Deputies said dispatch received a call just before 8:30 a.m. after a relative found the two people dead inside the home...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Oconee County deputies find missing 16-year-old girl

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a missing Newry teen who ran away from her home. According to deputies, 16-year-old Haley Gayle Grant Watts was discovered missing from her family’s home on Palmetto Avenue late Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

80-year-old Upstate man dies days after crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday from injuries they received during a crash in Anderson on January 27, 2023. Officials said the crash happened at Belton Highway and Highway 29 when another driver ignored a stop light and hit...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning. According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman Missing for One Year

The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Multiple found dead inside Upstate home

Body camera video from a SLED special agent during a search of the gun room on the Moselle Road property owned by the Murdaugh family. SLED agent: Paul's friend had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh after homicides. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft testifies...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspects face new charges for Haywood Co. woman recently found dead

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects are facing new charges for the death of 49-year-old Julia Holland, who was found dead in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC. Deputies announced on January 3 that 26-year-old Noah Bolden and 57-year-old Jeanie...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children

BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday a grand jury indicted the mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway on Jan. 13 when a fire started in the living room.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Missing Woman

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Crews...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

