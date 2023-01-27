Read full article on original website
Fields & Farms by Kubota of Kingsport: A visit to Wyndale Gardens
For this month’s edition of Fields & Farms, Amy takes us for a visit to Wyndale Gardens in Washington County, Virginia!
Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bristol, Va. leaders confident AG's landfill lawsuit can be avoided
Bristol, Va. leaders confident AG's landfill lawsuit can be avoided. Bristol, Va. leaders confident AG’s landfill lawsuit …. Bristol, Va. leaders confident AG's landfill lawsuit can be avoided. Round Ball Round Up: David Crockett hosting West …. Round Ball Round Up: David Crockett hosting West Ridge. Neighbors say they...
ETSU reopens the Community Counseling Clinic
ETSU has reopened their Community Counseling Clinic and are offering a wide range of zero cost services for faculty, staff, and the community. ETSU has reopened their Community Counseling Clinic and are offering a wide range of zero cost services for faculty, staff, and the community. Bristol, Va. leaders confident...
Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
Educator of the Week: Haley Shupe, Joseph Rogers Primary School
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haley Shupe’s high energy makes her this week’s Educator of the Week. Shupe is a Daniel Boone and ETSU graduate who is off to an enthusiastic start as a teacher in Hawkins County. The upbeat style is noticeable the minute you walk into her classroom at Joseph Rogers Primary School.
Neighbors say they didn't know Russell Co. couple had children
Desiree and Ethan Taylor moved to Castlewood less than six months ago. Their home has the clearest view of the property on Gravel Lick Road where Rebecca Bremner was arrested on charges of child neglect and abuse. Neighbors say they didn’t know Russell Co. couple …. Desiree and Ethan...
Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen
Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen. Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens. Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse...
Bristol Virginia May See 370 Thousand Dollar Civil Penalty Over Landfill Erased
The City of Bristol Virginia may see a more than 370 thousand dollar civil penalty over its landfill problems suspended if it can reimburse the costs of hiring an expert panel to assist with ongoing issues at the city’s smelly and now closed landfill. Bristol officials call the deal a critical next step to resolving the foul odors coming from the landfill for several years now. The state funding to assist the city will be freed up once the city meets the requirements set forth under the agreement with the Department of Environmental Quality.
Bristol Casino taking reservations for dealer school hopefuls
The Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock is sponsoring an event to help recruit more gaming employees to their tables. A dealer training hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the facility on Gate City Highway. Any graduates from the training will earn part-time positions with full-time job upgrades possible.
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
WATCH: ETSU Eagle Cam shows Francis lay first egg of the season
WATCH: ETSU Eagle Cam shows Francis lay first egg of the season. WATCH: ETSU Eagle Cam shows Francis lay first egg …. WATCH: ETSU Eagle Cam shows Francis lay first egg of the season. Round Ball Round Up: David Crockett hosting West …. Round Ball Round Up: David Crockett hosting...
Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage
KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
‘The karma they deserve’: Local animal shelter promotes Valentine’s Day fundraiser
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter is offering an interesting way for individuals to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. The shelter posted on social media “if you’re feeling a little catty about a previous relationship, our cats can help.” By donating $5, the shelter will write your ex’s name on a […]
2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail captured in Tennessee barn
ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates who escaped from a regional jail in Virginia on Thursday were captured the next day when they were found hiding in a barn in northeastern Tennessee, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Johnny Shane Brown,...
Sky is the limit: West Ridge Junior heads to Air Force Flight Academy this summer
BLOUNTVILLE — Some high schoolers look forward to earning their drivers license before graduation, but a local student plans on earning her airplane pilot's license before starting her senior year. Lindsay Chapman, a 17-year-old junior at West Ridge High School from the Rock Springs community of the Sullivan County,...
Tree-trimming scam targets BTES customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is warning customers to be on the lookout for a new scam in the area. A release from BTES states that the scam aims to wrongfully take money from customers for vegetation management services. According to BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, the scammers are going door-to-door to […]
Unicoi County authorities seek person of interest in kidnapping, extortion conspiracy
Unicoi County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in what they are calling a kidnapping and extortion conspiracy. Unicoi County authorities seek person of interest …. Unicoi County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in what...
