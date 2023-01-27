ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

wcyb.com

Bays Mountain Park officials mourning death of wolf named Unalii

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bays Mountain Park officials are mourning the death of a wolf named Unalii. Unalii died in his enclosure on Sunday morning, according to officials. His death is under review by veterinary staff at the University of Tennessee. Officials said Unalii appeared lethargic and had swelling...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. leaders confident AG's landfill lawsuit can be avoided

Bristol, Va. leaders confident AG's landfill lawsuit can be avoided
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

ETSU reopens the Community Counseling Clinic

ETSU has reopened their Community Counseling Clinic and are offering a wide range of zero cost services for faculty, staff, and the community.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon Eats: Above and Below at Summers Roof and Cellar

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After USA Today nominated Abingdon, Virginia for Best Small Town Food Scene for possibly its fifth win in a row, News Channel 11 visited the mountain town for a taste of what sets it apart from the rest. Summers Roof and Cellar Summers Roof and Cellar is a relatively recent addition […]
ABINGDON, VA
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Haley Shupe, Joseph Rogers Primary School

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haley Shupe’s high energy makes her this week’s Educator of the Week. Shupe is a Daniel Boone and ETSU graduate who is off to an enthusiastic start as a teacher in Hawkins County. The upbeat style is noticeable the minute you walk into her classroom at Joseph Rogers Primary School.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Neighbors say they didn't know Russell Co. couple had children

Desiree and Ethan Taylor moved to Castlewood less than six months ago. Their home has the clearest view of the property on Gravel Lick Road where Rebecca Bremner was arrested on charges of child neglect and abuse. Neighbors say they didn’t know Russell Co. couple …. Desiree and Ethan...
CASTLEWOOD, VA
wjhl.com

Family hold vigil and hangs flyers for missing teen

Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Bristol Virginia May See 370 Thousand Dollar Civil Penalty Over Landfill Erased

The City of Bristol Virginia may see a more than 370 thousand dollar civil penalty over its landfill problems suspended if it can reimburse the costs of hiring an expert panel to assist with ongoing issues at the city’s smelly and now closed landfill. Bristol officials call the deal a critical next step to resolving the foul odors coming from the landfill for several years now. The state funding to assist the city will be freed up once the city meets the requirements set forth under the agreement with the Department of Environmental Quality.
993thex.com

Bristol Casino taking reservations for dealer school hopefuls

The Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock is sponsoring an event to help recruit more gaming employees to their tables. A dealer training hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the facility on Gate City Highway. Any graduates from the training will earn part-time positions with full-time job upgrades possible.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

WATCH: ETSU Eagle Cam shows Francis lay first egg of the season

WATCH: ETSU Eagle Cam shows Francis lay first egg of the season
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage

KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

‘The karma they deserve’: Local animal shelter promotes Valentine’s Day fundraiser

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter is offering an interesting way for individuals to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. The shelter posted on social media “if you’re feeling a little catty about a previous relationship, our cats can help.” By donating $5, the shelter will write your ex’s name on a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tree-trimming scam targets BTES customers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) is warning customers to be on the lookout for a new scam in the area. A release from BTES states that the scam aims to wrongfully take money from customers for vegetation management services. According to BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, the scammers are going door-to-door to […]
BRISTOL, TN

