The City of Bristol Virginia may see a more than 370 thousand dollar civil penalty over its landfill problems suspended if it can reimburse the costs of hiring an expert panel to assist with ongoing issues at the city’s smelly and now closed landfill. Bristol officials call the deal a critical next step to resolving the foul odors coming from the landfill for several years now. The state funding to assist the city will be freed up once the city meets the requirements set forth under the agreement with the Department of Environmental Quality.

2 DAYS AGO