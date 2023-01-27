ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

Juveniles arrested in Hamilton Casey's armed robbery

HAMILTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hamilton juvenile has been arrested for armed robbery, and charges against a second Hamilton minor are pending, according to Hamilton Police Department Chief of Police Mike Boley. The arrests stem from an armed robbery that occurred at the Hamilton Casey’s General Store on Friday,...
HAMILTON, IL
KCRG.com

Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
MONTEZUMA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust

A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCJJ

Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail

An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
CORALVILLE, IA
Radio Iowa

New CEO at Ottumwa hospital where police are investigating patient assaults

There’s a new CEO at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in a hospital room last fall. William Keifer was announced as the new chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Keifer was tabbed the interim CEO in November after previous CEO Dennis Hunger was relieved of his duties.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man accused of cocaine, methamphetamine possession

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing eight drug and weapons charges following his arrest on Friday morning. The Fairfield Police Department said the charges against Timothy Michael Carey Jr., 39, of Fairfield, include possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Other charges...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes

An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Motion to suppress evidence denied in Wapello County murder case

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — Attorneys for a Wapello County man accused of killing his wife will not be able to throw out evidence police say they found in his car. Last week, a judge denied Gregory Showalter's claim that deputies illegally searched his vehicle after the disappearance of his wife, Helen Showalter.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser

A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
CORALVILLE, IA
KWQC

Burlington man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa. According to court documents, 37-year-old Shawn Henry Lewis possessed over 380 grams of cocaine and 2,200 grams of marijuana...
BURLINGTON, IA
burlingtonbeacon.com

Area Residents March for Life in Fort Madison

Above: Evan Pauly beats a drum to lead a group down the sidewalk in downtown Fort Madison on Saturday, Jan. 28, as part of the North Lee County Right to Life group's annual March for Life. About 75 people took part in the march. Photo/Chris Faulkner. Seven months ago in...
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. FREDERICO GUILLEN, 27, 5’8”, 218 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kyoutv.com

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals website possibly hit by cyberattack

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Russian hacking group has claimed to have taken down the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics website, along with the websites of dozens of other hospitals nationwide. UIHC has acknowledged its website is down Tuesday afternoon and its IT staff is investigating the cause...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - O’Hara True Value Hardware will close after 83 years as the owners plan to retire. The owners of the store, located at 500 West Main Street, in Ottumwa, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, thanking the community for support over the years.
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy