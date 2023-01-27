ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
signalcleveland.org

‘You ain’t no big man’: Videos show disparities in Cleveland police response to kids in crisis

An ambulance was already outside the East Side Cleveland home, its lights flashing, when the police officer arrived one evening in December 2020. According to body camera footage from the incident, the aunt of an 8-year-old with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder said the boy was “acting crazy.” At one point, she said he had climbed out a window onto the house’s roof.
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

Highly trained crisis response officers handle small portion of calls

In the videos where young children in crisis were handcuffed, while they had likely been through the basic 8-hour crisis response training, none of the officers who were first on the scene had been through the 40 hours of training required to become crisis intervention team specialists. The Marshall Project...
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office to represent more children

The Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office will be assigned more juvenile cases after judges agreed to a new case assignment system earlier this month. The change was outlined in a letter that Administrative Judge Thomas O’Malley sent to Cullen Sweeney, the chief public defender. The public defender’s office currently handles about 25% of all juvenile delinquency cases; the rest are assigned to private attorneys. The new assignment system would bring that up to around 40%, Sweeney said.

