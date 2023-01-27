The Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office will be assigned more juvenile cases after judges agreed to a new case assignment system earlier this month. The change was outlined in a letter that Administrative Judge Thomas O’Malley sent to Cullen Sweeney, the chief public defender. The public defender’s office currently handles about 25% of all juvenile delinquency cases; the rest are assigned to private attorneys. The new assignment system would bring that up to around 40%, Sweeney said.

6 HOURS AGO