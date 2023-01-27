Read full article on original website
Lulabelle Lewis
3d ago
I wonder who the people are that is being polled, surely not poor or middle class Blacks, of course our opinion does not matter.
Bomdigitty
3d ago
That can't be true. Can't say I've come across anyone that's a fan of his around my area.
Most Virginians don’t want Youngkin in 2024 presidential race, poll shows
Virginia voters are split on Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) after his first year in office, a new poll shows, but they don't want him running for president in 2024 and oppose his efforts to restrict abortion and end the state's environmental initiatives.
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Yee-haw, roll coal!
From The Virginia Mercury: “Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday [Jan. 25] to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.” The post Yee-haw, roll coal! appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Va. Lawmakers Propose Tax Credits for Restaurants who Recycle Oyster Shells
In the fight to restore the Chesapeake Bay oyster population, there is a constant need for old oyster shells use to grow new oysters on. In Virginia, a new bill would give restaurants a tax credit for saving their oyster shells for recycling. The legislation, introduced by State Senator Monty...
WSLS
Wason Center poll finds Virginians give high approval for Gov. Youngkin, low approval for Pres. Biden
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University released poll results for its recent survey of the Commonwealth. The center found that in general, Virginians approve of the Commonwealth and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but aren’t as approving of the nation and Pres. Joe Biden.
WAVY News 10
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill
A multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Walmart and the estate of the Chesapeake Walmart shooter.
cardinalnews.org
New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining
COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
Virginia Hospitals Recognized For Clinical Excellence In National Assessment By Healthgrades
Hospitals from across Virginia have been recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. In all, 12 Virginia hospitals are among those rated tops in the nation based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation. These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more...
WBTM
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction
The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments To Arrive In Virginia This February Under ARISE Program
$500 worth of monthly payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia this February. The payments will be under the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. The city of Alexandria in Virginia has selected 170 residents to receive $500 in monthly payments for 24 months. Another...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Hails Major Step Forward on Tax Relief for Virginia Families and Local Businesses
Richmond, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today hailed the passage of his tax relief proposals, HB 2138 and 2319, in the House of Delegates which will provide savings to Virginia families and local businesses. The legislation will now head to the Virginia Senate for consideration. “Virginians are still overtaxed,...
shoredailynews.com
Democrats defeat bills to regulate abortion in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills Thursday that would have regulated abortions in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down on a party-line...
Augusta Free Press
Rep. Spanberger introduces amendment to protect Virginia from offshore drilling
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia is leading a charge to prevent offshore oil and gas drilling that would threaten the Commonwealth’s economy. Spanberger speaks out in a video against legislation that would encourage offshore drilling near Virginia. According to a report, offshore drilling could threaten approximately 86,000 jobs...
Will Chincoteague ponies become Virginia’s official pony?
It’s an idea certainly rigorously backed by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department, which has cared for the herd for generations and launched the drive to bring this to legislators’ attention.
WAVY News 10
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia
Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
Virginia House passes Republican proposals for tighter voting laws
The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several bills Thursday to tighten voting laws in Virginia.
cbs19news
New announced candidacy for 54th District House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville native and Marine Corps veteran has announced his candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates in representing the 54th District. Bellamy Brown hosted supporters at Kardinal Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, where he announced his candidacy. He sees a need for change in the...
Despite Bon Secours investigation, hospital transparency bill shot down in Virginia General Assembly
Following a recent New York Times investigation into Bon Secours, Virginia leaders proposed a bill to increase financial transparency with hospitals. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the bill was rejected by the Republican-led panel.
cbs19news
Americans for Prosperity holds event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The organization hosted a day of teaching people about the education freedom movement in Virginia and the legislation that AFP will be moving through the general assembly. This legislation can impact the availability of private schools, public schools, one on one learning, and home school.
