news4sanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Districts begin cancelling classes on Wednesday due to icy conditions
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Wednesday due to extremely icy and dangerous conditions in the morning. List of school districts that will be closed on Wednesday:. Bandera ISD. Boerne ISD. Comfort ISD. Luling ISD. Seguin ISD. Blanco ISD. Navarro ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Hunt ISD.
KSAT 12
Comal ISD high school student selected for West Point leadership program
A sophomore at Pieper High School was chosen for the 2022 Fall Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Jordyn Polk was one of 10 students from across the nation and Europe chosen for the prestigious award, a news release said. Offered twice a...
Comal ISD announces campus closures, New Braunfels ISD monitoring conditions
Comal ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 31 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Winter weather is sweeping through Central Texas, causing closures at some local school districts. After reviewing the forecasted weather and road conditions...
Texas teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with students, district says
A teacher in a Texas school district resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said.
KSAT 12
Special needs students team up with their peers for “Annie Jr.”
San Antonio – Students at Southwest ISD have been working since September to put on the production of “Annie Jr.” at Southwest High School this weekend. It’s all part of the Penguin Project. The program provides an opportunity for children with special needs to participate in a unique theatrical experience and an outlet for revealing their creativity and talents.
‘No excuse’ not to give Texas teachers $15,000 raise, state lawmaker says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Laura Herrera’s salary has barely gone up in her 20 years of teaching — about $700 in all. The San Antonio-area teacher takes home about $3,700 a month. About $1,400 goes to rent, and the rest is sometimes barely enough to pay the bills and stretch through the month. There have […]
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
news4sanantonio.com
Property tax payment deadline extended to Wednesday due to inclement weather
SAN ANTONIO - Property owners got some good news on Tuesday morning. Albert Uresti, the Bexar County Tax Assessor, said on the tax assessor website that the tax office locations are closed on Tuesday due to the winter weather event, which prompted him to extend the deadline to pay property taxes.
foxsanantonio.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Many area schools cancel classes Tuesday due to winter weather advisory
SAN ANTONIO - School districts around San Antonio canceled classes for Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures approach. List of school districts that will be closed on Tuesday:. Wimberley ISD. Fredericksburg ISD. Blanco ISD. HAYS CISD. Comfort ISD. Johnson City ISD. Kerrville ISD. Ingram ISD. Hunt ISD. Luling ISD. Comal ISD.
KTSA
Icy conditions lead San Antonio area schools to close Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With icy conditions on the roads across the San Antonio region, several local school districts have decided to close Wednesday.
Property tax deadline approaches in Comal County
Property taxes in Comal County are due Jan. 31. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The deadline to pay 2022 property taxes is imminent in Comal County with residents required to pay the taxes by Jan. 31. Any taxes not paid by Feb. 1 will be considered delinquent and begin to accrue penalty...
seguintoday.com
Community mourning the loss of agriculture leader
(Seguin) — For decades, the name Luensmann has been synonymous with anything farm and ranch. That’s all thanks to many years and now the legacy Benno Luensmann of the Seguin Cattle Company has left behind. Luensmann died Sunday. Over the years, family members say Benno has received many...
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they're prepared for wintry weather
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy has crews ready for this winter weather. The utility company says all but one of its power plants are online, but has enough power to meet demand over the next several days of wintry weather. The preparation is making sure its crews are ready...
news4sanantonio.com
Prep ahead of ice storm: financial assistance, power outage, driving safety
As the worst of the ice storm approaches, power outages could be possible come Wednesday morning. The worst case scenario is the power going out during the night. After speaking to survival expert, Dan Baird of SERE Survival Training, people can prepare with simple items at home to make sure they are ready in an emergency.
KTSA
Winter Storm Warning for San Antonio region extended, several schools cancel classes for Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Winter Storm Warning has been extended to cover several more Texas counties until 6 A.M. Thursday. A significant ice storm is still in the forecast for much of the region until late Wednesday night. The National Weather Service says periods of light to...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio prepares for winter weather
SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake HS warns parents another teacher may have had ‘inappropriate communication’ with a student
CANYON LAKE – For the second time in a little more than two months, a Canyon Lake High School teacher is being investigated for a possible improper relationship with a student. Principal Mark Oberholtzer told parents Tuesday in a letter that he had learned on Monday about allegations of...
'Come back home' | Families of missing Smithson Valley students search alongside volunteers in Comal County
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — There is an urgent search for two missing students in Comal County. The families of 17-year-old Josiah Pearson and 16-year-old Breana Caudill are looking for the teenagers after they both disappeared. The Comal County Sheriff's Office said the two were last seen leaving Smithson Valley...
Winter Storm Warning affects New Braunfels facilities and services
The New Braunfels Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning for Comal and Guadalupe counties, including New Braunfels, until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. According to...
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
