San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Special needs students team up with their peers for “Annie Jr.”

San Antonio – Students at Southwest ISD have been working since September to put on the production of “Annie Jr.” at Southwest High School this weekend. It’s all part of the Penguin Project. The program provides an opportunity for children with special needs to participate in a unique theatrical experience and an outlet for revealing their creativity and talents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Community mourning the loss of agriculture leader

(Seguin) — For decades, the name Luensmann has been synonymous with anything farm and ranch. That’s all thanks to many years and now the legacy Benno Luensmann of the Seguin Cattle Company has left behind. Luensmann died Sunday. Over the years, family members say Benno has received many...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Prep ahead of ice storm: financial assistance, power outage, driving safety

As the worst of the ice storm approaches, power outages could be possible come Wednesday morning. The worst case scenario is the power going out during the night. After speaking to survival expert, Dan Baird of SERE Survival Training, people can prepare with simple items at home to make sure they are ready in an emergency.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio prepares for winter weather

SAN ANTONIO - Following the ice storm in February 2021, county and city officials want the community to know they are prepared for extreme weather. Bexar County crews with the department of public works have been on the roads since early Monday morning, prepping the bridges and overpasses for potential ice that may accumulate. If Bexar County roads ice-up, county officials say they’re ready.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

