Evansville, IN

KFVS12

KYTC crews preparing for snow, ice

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing for possible snow and ice expected to arrive mid to late Monday afternoon, January 30. A wintery mix of sleet and snow is expected, with slight ice accumulation. KYTC said their Snow and Ice Teams will pre-treat...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

