Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
New Cedar Park Public Library in Bell District breaks ground
The new public library in the Bell District development is anticipated to be completed at the end of 2024. (Courtesy city of Cedar Park) As part of the Bell District development, construction on the new public library in Cedar Park began Jan. 27. Billed as Cedar Park’s new central gathering...
Round Rock city facilities closed through Feb. 1, some services impacted
City of Round Rock facilities like the Clay Madsen Recreation Center will be closed through Feb. 1 due to a winter storm warning. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) City of Round Rock facilities such as the Round Rock Public Library, Clay Madsen Recreation Center, Allen R. Baca Center and City Hall will remain closed through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway in December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed its location at 3509 N. RM 620, Austin, in December. The restaurant opened in Lakeway in 2018 after replacing Hudson's on the Bend in the same location. Hudson's on the...
I-35, SH 45 flyovers, additional streets closed in Round Rock
The Round Rock Police Department has announced the closure of several streets as inclement weather and ice accumulation pose a risk to drivers as of 10:45 a.m. Jan. 31. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Round Rock Police Department has announced the closure of several streets as inclement weather and ice accumulation...
3 Pflugerville, Hutto transportation updates: Southeast Loop, FM 685 corridor, Helios Way extension
The FM 685 corridor study will identify and recommend improvements along Dessau Road and FM 685. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) The first segment of a large county-led road project in Hutto is slated to be complete this summer. The project, named Southeast Loop, will construct a new major arterial road...
Pflugerville, Hutto city facilities to remain closed Feb. 1
City facilities in Pflugerville and Hutto will remain closed Feb. 1 amid freezing conditions. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) City facilities in Pflugerville and Hutto will remain closed through Feb. 1 after closing Jan. 31 due to inclement winter weather. Affected facilities include both cities' city halls and public libraries as well...
Travis County offices closed Jan. 31-Feb. 1; city operations experience delays amid winter weather
Due to winter weather, the Austin Resource Center is closed Jan. 31. Trash collection will be delayed. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) All Travis County offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1. Essential emergency staff will still be working. The commissioners court voting session has been...
Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need
Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1
Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
City of New Braunfels to monitor roadways, winter weather conditions
The city of New Braunfels will continue to monitor road conditions and post updates to its website and social media accounts. (Community Impact staff) Central Texas, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, remains under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service, which has been extended to Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. due to freezing temperatures throughout the region.
Dottie Watkins to serve as Cap Metro president, CEO
Cap Metro’s new president and CEO, Dorothy Watkins, attended Cap Metro’s board meeting Jan. 30 in the presence of her family, colleagues and Cap Metro board members. (Courtesy Cap Metro live video) The Capital Metro board selected Dottie Watkins on Jan. 30 as the next president and CEO...
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs extend winter weather closures to Feb. 1
Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs will not hold classes on Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Pflugerville ISD and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 1 after closing Jan. 31 due to freezing conditions. The districts' announcements state they will continue to monitor the weather to make a decision about Feb....
Concordia University in northwest Austin to remain closed in the winter storm
Concordia University is located on RM 620 near the FM 2222 intersection in northwest Austin. (Courtesy Concordia University) All in-person classes and activities will be canceled for the second day in a row at Concordia University, 11400 Concordia University Drive, Austin, on Feb. 1 as Austin remains in the grip of a winter storm. The university also canceled classes Jan. 31. The dining hall, residential halls, gym and the student development center will remain open, and services such as the writing, math and speaking centers will be available online. The university will continue providing updates on its website, a Concordia University press release said.
Dripping Springs seeking wastewater solutions amongst lawsuit, rapid growth
Months after Dripping Springs ended a development moratorium that was initiated due to lack of wastewater capacity, the city’s plan to address the issue hinges on a favorable outcome in a lawsuit holding up a wastewater discharge permit. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) From Nov. 18, 2021, to Sept. 18, 2022,...
Winter Storm Warning affects New Braunfels facilities and services
The New Braunfels Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning for Comal and Guadalupe counties, including New Braunfels, until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. According to...
UPDATE: Hays, San Marcos CISDs to remain closed until Feb. 2
Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 1, much like in February 2021; as a result, Hays and San Marcos CISDs will be releasing students early and closing campuses. (Community Impact staff) San Marcos CISD announced Jan. 31 that campuses will be closed Feb. 1. Officials will...
Comal ISD announces campus closures, New Braunfels ISD monitoring conditions
Comal ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 31 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Winter weather is sweeping through Central Texas, causing closures at some local school districts. After reviewing the forecasted weather and road conditions...
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs closed Feb. 1 due to anticipated inclement weather
Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs announced their campuses will be closed Feb. 1 due to anticipated inclement weather, according to district press releases. Along with the districtwide closures Jan. 31, all after-school activities are also canceled, including...
Texas State University closes campuses amid winter storm warnings
Texas State University's San Marcos and Round Rock campuses will be closed until Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) Texas State University officials announced on Jan. 31 that the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses will be closed until Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service has also extended...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Crumbl Cookies location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0