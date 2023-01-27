ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need

Hays County is under a winter storm warning Jan. 30-Feb. 2, much like in February 2021. Shelter is available at the Southside Community Center. (Community Impact staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Feb. 2; initially, the warning had been in effect through noon Feb. 1. San Antonio, Hays County, Austin, Georgetown, Fredericksburg and other Hill Country cities are all affected by the warning.
Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1

Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
City of New Braunfels to monitor roadways, winter weather conditions

The city of New Braunfels will continue to monitor road conditions and post updates to its website and social media accounts. (Community Impact staff) Central Texas, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, remains under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service, which has been extended to Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. due to freezing temperatures throughout the region.
Concordia University in northwest Austin to remain closed in the winter storm

Concordia University is located on RM 620 near the FM 2222 intersection in northwest Austin. (Courtesy Concordia University) All in-person classes and activities will be canceled for the second day in a row at Concordia University, 11400 Concordia University Drive, Austin, on Feb. 1 as Austin remains in the grip of a winter storm. The university also canceled classes Jan. 31. The dining hall, residential halls, gym and the student development center will remain open, and services such as the writing, math and speaking centers will be available online. The university will continue providing updates on its website, a Concordia University press release said.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Crumbl Cookies location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
