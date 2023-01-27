Concordia University is located on RM 620 near the FM 2222 intersection in northwest Austin. (Courtesy Concordia University) All in-person classes and activities will be canceled for the second day in a row at Concordia University, 11400 Concordia University Drive, Austin, on Feb. 1 as Austin remains in the grip of a winter storm. The university also canceled classes Jan. 31. The dining hall, residential halls, gym and the student development center will remain open, and services such as the writing, math and speaking centers will be available online. The university will continue providing updates on its website, a Concordia University press release said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO